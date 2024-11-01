55BDL9025L/00
למרבה הצער, מוצר זה אינו זמין עוד
אם אתה זכאי להקלה במע"מ על מכשירים רפואיים, אתה יכול לתבוע זאת במוצר זה. סכום המע"מ ינוכה מהמחיר המוצג לעיל. חפש פרטים מלאים בסל הקניות שלך.
באמצעות המערכת, ניתן לשלוט על עוצמת התאורה האחורית ולהגדירה מראש, כדי לצמצם את צריכת החשמל בעד 50% - דבר החוסך בצורה משמעותית בעלויות החשמל.
Because business never sleeps, our signage displays are designed for 24/7 use for highest accuracy and critical environments. Taking advantage of superior components to ensure a higher level of quality, you can count on this range of models for complete around-the-clock reliability.
With an UltraHigh Refresh rate, Philips LED displays show off the cleanest, smoothest looking content. This guarantees that even live broadcasts for events and matches are extremely smooth, with little to no flickering even with non stop action on the display.
Using industry leading technology, Philips TrueBlack LED's deliver supreme contrast and deep black levels. This means more color uniformity and more "pop" to the colors on the screen.
Philips LED displays with EasyInstall are designed to simplify installation and maintenance. With a slim 54" cabinet, compatibility with the most widely used resolutions, and a uniform design, installation is a breeze. Plus, with it's long-duty cycle, continuous operation is ensured, even for the most demanding applications.
Optimized for maximum exposure, the ZeroBezel LED video wall displays deliver a premier video wall solution. With completely seamless transitions between LED displays, scaleability is a breeze and you can easily upgrade to Full HD resolution.
Create a digital video wall with an HDMI daisy chain. Simply connect the HDMI Out port to an HDMI in of another display to create the most stunning video wall experience around.
With the feature built-in videocontroller, there is no need for for an extra led video control.
Philips LED displays are specially developed for control rooms and broadcast activity.
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