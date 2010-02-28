תנאי חיפוש

    Control your costs with this network-controllable 107 cm/42" LCD monitor. Whether used in a network or as a single public display, this model offers a variety of features to meet the most demanding public and corporate viewing applications.

      HDMI input for full digital HD connection in one cable

      HDMI input for full digital HD connection in one cable

      HDMI makes an uncompressed digital RGB connection from the source to the screen. By eliminating conversion to an analog signal, it delivers an unblemished image. The non-degraded signal reduces flicker and leads to a clearer picture. HDMI intelligently communicates the highest output resolution with the source device. The HDMI input is fully backward compatible with DVI sources but includes digital audio. HDMI uses HDCP copy protection.

      SmartPower for energy saving

      SmartPower for energy saving

      The backlight intensity can be controlled and pre-set by the system to reduce the power consumption by up to 50%, which saves substantially on energy costs.

      Designed for 24/7 operation

      Designed for 24/7 operation

      Because business never sleeps, our signage displays are designed for 24/7 use. Taking advantage of superior components to ensure a higher level of quality, you can count on this range of models for complete around-the-clock reliability.

      Full HD LCD display, 1920x1080p

      This display has a resolution that is referred to as Full HD. The state-of-the-art LCD screen technology has the full high-definition widescreen resolution of 1080 progressive lines, each with 1920 pixels. This allows the best possible picture quality for HD input signals with up to 1080 lines. It produces brilliant flicker-free progressive scan pictures with optimum brightness and superb colors. This vibrant and sharp image will provide you with an enhanced viewing experience.

      Enhanced zoom feature supports tiled matrix applications

      The internal zoom function enables easy implementation of a video wall matrix, without the need for expensive external equipment. Capable of a vidiwall of 25 displays by dividing up to 5 displays each horizontally and vertically.

      Advanced anti image sticking function

      Static images left on-screen for extended periods of time may leave a "ghost image" or image sticking effect on LCD displays. Although image sticking in LCD displays is not permanent, you want to prevent this to happen, especially in locations where content is shown 24/7.

      Complies with RoHS standards to care for the environment

      Philips designs and produces display products in compliance with strict Restriction of Hazardous Substances (RoHS) standards that restrict lead and other toxic substances that can harm the environment.

      Remote Management and Configuration via RS232

      Remote Management allows the user to control and adjust the displays remotely via the RS232 protocol. Using CEC commands, you are able to have full control over all the displays in your signage network at any time.

      Portrait mode operability

      This display is also able to be safely and reliably mounted in portrait position.

      VGA Loopthrough

      Connect multiple displays to create a video wall of up to 150 displays via a VGA daisy chain thus enhancing your visual experience. With no additional hardware required, they are as simple to installl as they are captivating to your audience.

      מפרט טכני

      • תמונה/תצוגה

        גודל אלכסוני של המסך (ביחידות מטריות)
        107  ס"מ
        גודל אלכסוני של המסך (באינצ'ים)
        42  אינץ'
        יחס רוחב-גובה
        16:9
        רזולוציית הפנל
        1,920 X 1,080p
        מרווח בין פיקסלים
        0.485 x 0.485
        רזולוציה אופטימלית
        1920 x 1080 @ 60Hz
        בהירות
        500  cd/m²
        צבעי התצוגה
        1.06 Billion colors
        יחס ניגודיות (טיפוסי)
        1400:1
        זמן תגובה (טיפוסי)
        5  ms
        זווית צפייה (אופקית)
        178  מעלות
        זווית צפייה (אנכית)
        178  מעלות
        שיפור תמונה
        • 3/2 - 2/2 motion pull down
        • 3D Combfilter
        • Motion compens. deinterlacing
        • סריקה פרוגרסיבית
        • 3D MA deinterlacing
        • שיפור ניגודיות דינמי

      • קישוריות

        PC
        • VGA-in D-Sub 15HD
        • VGA-out D-Sub 15HD
        • DVI-D x1
        • RS232 D-Sub9
        • RS232 D-sub9 output
        • 3.5 mm PC audio input x1
        AV input
        • HDMI x1
        • Component (BNC) x1
        • Composite (RCA) x1
        • Composite (BNC) x1
        • S-video x1
        • Audio (L/R) x2
        AV output
        • Composite (BNC) x1
        • Audio (L/R) x1

      • נוחות

        הצבה
        • לאורך
        • לרוחב
        תמונה בתוך תמונה
        • PBP
        • PIP
        • POP
        מטריצה מדורגת
        5 x 5
        פונקציות לחיסכון בחשמל
        Pixel shift, Low bright
        בקרת מקלדת
        • נסתר
        • ניתן לנעילה
        אות משלט רחוק
        ניתן לנעילה
        לולאת אותות
        • RS232
        • VGA
        קלות ההתקנה
        ידיות נשיאה
        פונקציות לחיסכון בחשמל
        Smart Power
        ביצועי תמונה
        בקרת צבע מתקדמת
        ניתן לבקרה ברשת
        RS232
        Packaging
        Reusable box

      • צליל

        רמקולים מובנים
        2 x 7 W (8 ohm)

      • חשמל

        רשת החשמל
        90-264 VAC, 50/60 Hz
        צריכה (במצב מופעל)
        Typ. 132W
        צריכת חשמל במצב המתנה
        <1W

      • רזולוציית תצוגה נתמכת

        תבניות מחשב
        • 640 x 480, 60, 67, 72, 75 הרץ
        • 800 x 600, 56, 60, 72, 75 הרץ
        • 1,024 x 768, 60 הרץ
        • 1280 x 768, 60 הרץ
        • 1280 x 800, 60 הרץ
        • 1280 x 1024, 60 הרץ
        • 1360 x 768, 60 הרץ
        • 1366 x 768, 60 הרץ
        • 1440 x 900, 60 הרץ
        • 1600 x 1200, 60 הרץ
        • 1920 x 1080, 60 הרץ
        • 1920 x 1200, 60 הרץ
        תבניות וידאו
        • 480i, 60 הרץ
        • 480p, 60 הרץ
        • 576p, 50 הרץ
        • 576i, 50 הרץ
        • 720p, 50, 60 הרץ
        • 1080i, 50, 60 הרץ
        • 1080p, 50, 60 הרץ

      • מידות

        עובי המסגרת
        45 mm / 1.77 inch
        Set height (with stand)
        663  מ"מ
        Set height (with stand) (inch)
        26.1  אינץ'
        רוחב המקלט
        1022  מ"מ
        משקל המוצר
        19.8  ק"ג
        Set depth (with stand)
        250  מ"מ
        גובה המקלט
        615  מ"מ
        עומק המקלט
        129  מ"מ
        Set depth (with stand) (inch)
        9.8  אינץ'
        רוחב המקלט (אינץ')
        40.2  אינץ'
        גובה המקלט (אינץ')
        24.2  אינץ'
        התקנה על קיר
        200x200mm, 400x200 mm
        עומק המקלט (אינץ')
        5.1  אינץ'
        משקל מוצר (קילו)
        43.65  ליברה

      • תנאי הפעלה

        טווח טמפרטורות (הפעלה)
        0 - 40  °C
        MTBF (זמן ממוצע בין תקלות)
        50.000  hour(s)
        לחות יחסית
        5 - 90  %

      • אביזרים

        אביזרים כלולים
        • שלט רחוק
        • סוללה לשלט רחוק
        • כבל מתח AC
        • כבל VGA
        • תקליטור עם מדריך למשתמש
        • מדריך התחלה מהירה
        • מעמד למשטח השולחן
        אביזרים אופציונליים
        • Fixed wall mount
        • Flexible wall mount
        • Ceiling mount

      • שונות

        Bezel
        metallic anthracite
        שפות מוצגות על המסך
        • ספרדית
        • צרפתית
        • German
        • Italian
        • פולנית
        • טורקית
        • רוסית
        • סינית מפושטת
        אחריות
        Europe/North America: 3 years
        אישורים תקינתיים
        • CE
        • FCC קבוצה B
        • CCC
        • RoHS (הגבלת חומרים מסוכנים)
        • UL/cUL

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • שלט רחוק
      • סוללה לשלט רחוק
      • כבל מתח AC
      • כבל VGA
      • תקליטור עם מדריך למשתמש
      • מדריך התחלה מהירה
      • מעמד למשטח השולחן
      • Optional accessories: Fixed wall mount
      • Optional accessories: Flexible wall mount
      • Optional accessories: Ceiling mount

