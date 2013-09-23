תנאי חיפוש

  העבר את מסרי השיווק שלך בסטייל
    העבר את מסרי השיווק שלך בסטייל

    העברה מרבית של תכניך תוך כדי הורדת עלות הבעלות הכוללת מעולם לא הייתה כל כך קלה או נפלאה. צג "42 זה מציע איכות אדירה של תמונות HD מלא, עם צריכת חשמל נמוכה יותר הודות לתאורת LED אחורית ישירה.

    העבר את מסרי השיווק שלך בסטייל

    העברה מרבית של תכניך תוך כדי הורדת עלות הבעלות הכוללת מעולם לא הייתה כל כך קלה או נפלאה. צג "42 זה מציע איכות אדירה של תמונות HD מלא, עם צריכת חשמל נמוכה יותר הודות לתאורת LED אחורית ישירה. See all benefits

    העבר את מסרי השיווק שלך בסטייל

    העברה מרבית של תכניך תוך כדי הורדת עלות הבעלות הכוללת מעולם לא הייתה כל כך קלה או נפלאה. צג "42 זה מציע איכות אדירה של תמונות HD מלא, עם צריכת חשמל נמוכה יותר הודות לתאורת LED אחורית ישירה. See all benefits

    העבר את מסרי השיווק שלך בסטייל

    העברה מרבית של תכניך תוך כדי הורדת עלות הבעלות הכוללת מעולם לא הייתה כל כך קלה או נפלאה. צג "42 זה מציע איכות אדירה של תמונות HD מלא, עם צריכת חשמל נמוכה יותר הודות לתאורת LED אחורית ישירה. See all benefits

      העבר את מסרי השיווק שלך בסטייל

      עם צג HD LED מלא

      • 42"
      • תאורה אחורית ישירה מסוג LED
      • Full HD
      Connect and control your content via the cloud with HTML5

      Connect and control your content via the cloud with HTML5

      Connect and control your content via the cloud with the integrated HTML5 browser. Design your signage content online and connect it with a display or with your complete network. Simply plug in a RJ45 internet cable for network connection, connect the display with the dedicated url-address and you are ready to play your cloud based content.

      SmartPower for energy saving

      SmartPower for energy saving

      The backlight intensity can be controlled and pre-set by the system to reduce the power consumption by up to 50%, which saves substantially on energy costs.

      Full HD LED technology for brilliant images

      White LED's are solid state devices which light up to full, consistent brightness faster saving startup time. LED's are free from mercury content which allows for eco-friendly recycling and disposal process. LED's allow for better dimming control of LCD backlight, resulting in super high contrast ratio. It also gives superior color reproduction thanks to consistent brightness across the screen.

      IPS wide view technology for image and color accuracy

      Philips IPS displays uses an advanced technology which gives you extra wide viewing angles of 178/178 degree, making it possible to view the display from almost any angle - even in portrait mode. IPS displays gives you remarkably crisp images with vivid colors, especially suitable for professional video wall and menuboard applications which demand color accuracy and consistent brightness at all times.

      Smart Control Software Suite

      Control and manage all of the signage displays on your network with this powerful software tool which allows you to change the settings of your display centrally via an RJ45 or RS232 connection. Smart Control allows you to set the video input, modify the color settings, set the display's ID when creating video walls and even diagnose each display's status, giving you all the power you need to manage your displays from one central location.

      Connect your display and start sharing with DLNA

      Simply share & stream content from your mobile device or media player to your display with all DLNA compliant media devices. Connect each display with an ethernet cable and manage your content real time within your local network. Simply connect your display and start sharing.

      USB Media Playback

      Enjoy your own media playback via the USB port. Simply plug in a USB drive, and create your own signage content to convey the marketing messages you want, when you want them. With a wide range of media formats supported, this powerful media player offers an excellent picture and true flexibility.

      Schedule what you want, when you want

      You can freely schedule the right content at the right time to satisfy your customer information needs. Mix and manage your content over multiple video input signals as USB, VGA, DVI and HDMI. Simply create one or more play lists with the scheduling function to be in control of your content 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

      Many Functions. One Wire

      Take full control of your display by running all operational commands as well as your video signal through just one single HDMI cable. This unique feature makes it so much easier and more convenient to ensure the smooth running and maintenance of your display. Consumer Electronics Control (CEC) commands make finding out vital information about your display absolute childsplay.

      Power consumption below the industry average

      Reduction of the electrical power required to operate a device.

      מפרט טכני

      • תמונה/תצוגה

        גודל אלכסוני של המסך (ביחידות מטריות)
        106.47  ס"מ
        גודל אלכסוני של המסך (באינצ'ים)
        41.92  אינץ'
        יחס רוחב-גובה
        16:9
        רזולוציית הפנל
        1,920 X 1,080p
        מרווח בין פיקסלים
        0.4833 x 0.4833 מ"מ
        רזולוציה אופטימלית
        1,080 x 1,920ב-60 הרץ
        בהירות
        400  cd/m²
        צבעי התצוגה
        16.7 מיליון
        יחס ניגודיות (טיפוסי)
        1000:1
        יחס ניגודיות דינמית
        500,000:1
        זמן תגובה (טיפוסי)
        6  ms
        זווית צפייה (אופקית)
        178  מעלות
        זווית צפייה (אנכית)
        178  מעלות
        שיפור תמונה
        • 3/2 - 2/2 motion pull down
        • 3D Combfilter
        • Motion compens. deinterlacing
        • 3D MA deinterlacing
        • שיפור ניגודיות דינמי
        טיפול בפני השטח
        ציפוי מונע ברק

      • קישוריות

        יציאת שמע
        • SPDIF
        • שמע שמאל/ימין (RCA)
        כניסת וידאו
        • DVI-D
        • HDMI
        • VGA (D-Sub אנלוגי)
        • USB
        • Component (RCA)
        • Composite (RCA)
        כניסת שמע
        • שקע 3.5 מ"מ
        • שמע שמאל/ימין (RCA)
        בקרה חיצונית
        • RJ45
        • שקע 2.5 מ"מ (כניסה/יציאה) RS232C
        • שקע 3.5 מ"מ (כניסה/יציאה) IR

      • נוחות

        הצבה
        • לרוחב
        • לאורך
        בקרת מקלדת
        • נסתר
        • ניתן לנעילה
        לולאת אותות
        • RS232
        • לולאת IR
        פונקציות לחיסכון בחשמל
        Smart Power
        נוחות אחרת
        ידיות נשיאה
        ניתן לבקרה ברשת
        • RJ45
        • RS232
        • HDMI (חוט אחד)
        Packaging
        Reusable box

      • צליל

        רמקולים מובנים
        2 x 7 ואט (RMS)

      • חשמל

        רשת החשמל
        100- 240 וולט AC, 60/50 הרץ
        צריכה (במצב מופעל)
        51.5 ואט (שיטת בדיקה של EnergyStar 6.0)
        צריכת חשמל במצב המתנה
        0.5 ואט

      • רזולוציית תצוגה נתמכת

        תבניות מחשב
        • 1920 x 1200, 60 הרץ
        • 1920 x 1080, 60 הרץ
        • 1600 x 1200, 60 הרץ
        • 1440 x 900, 60 הרץ
        • 1366 x 768, 60 הרץ
        • 1360 x 768, 60 הרץ
        • 1280 x 1024, 60 הרץ
        • 1280 x 800, 60 הרץ
        • 1280 x 768, 60 הרץ
        • 1,024 x 768, 60 הרץ
        • 800 x 600, 60, 72, 75 הרץ
        • 640 x 480, 60, 67, 72, 75 הרץ
        תבניות וידאו
        • 480i, 60 הרץ
        • 480p, 60 הרץ
        • 576p, 50 הרץ
        • 576i, 50 הרץ
        • 720p, 50, 60 הרץ
        • 1080i, 50, 60 הרץ
        • 1080p, 50, 60 הרץ

      • מידות

        רוחב המקלט
        991.6  מ"מ
        משקל המוצר
        15.21  ק"ג
        גובה המקלט
        584.0  מ"מ
        עומק המקלט
        113.9  מ"מ
        התקנה על קיר
        200 x 200 מ"מ, 400 x 200 מ"מ
        רוחב המסגרת
        28.5 מ"מ

      • תנאי הפעלה

        טווח טמפרטורות (הפעלה)
        5 ~ 40  °C
        MTBF (זמן ממוצע בין תקלות)
        50.000  hour(s)
        לחות יחסית
        20 ~ 80  %
        טווח טמפרטורות (אחסון)
        -20 ~ 60  °C

      • יישומי מולטימדיה

        הקרנת וידאו דרך USB
        • 3G2
        • 3GP
        • ASF
        • ASX
        • AVI
        • DAT
        • F4V
        • FLV
        • M2TS
        • M4V
        • MK3D
        • MKV
        • MOV
        • MP4
        • MPE
        • MPEG
        • MPG
        • MTS
        • QT
        • TRP
        • TS
        • TTS
        • VOB
        • WEBM
        • WMV
        • Xvid
        הצגת תמונה דרך USB
        • BMP
        • GIF
        • JPEG
        • JPG
        השמעת שמע דרך USB
        • AAC
        • AC3
        • AIF
        • AIFF
        • AMR
        • EC3
        • M4A
        • MP3
        • OGA
        • OGG
        • WAV
        • WMA

      • אביזרים

        אביזרים כלולים
        • שלט רחוק
        • סוללה לשלט רחוק
        • כבל מתח AC
        • כבל VGA
        • תקליטור עם מדריך למשתמש
        • מדריך התחלה מהירה
        • כבל RS232
        מעמד
        BM04642 )אופציונאלי)

      • שונות

        שפות מוצגות על המסך
        • ספרדית
        • צרפתית
        • German
        • ספרדית
        • פולנית
        • טורקית
        • רוסית
        • סינית מפושטת
        • Italian
        • סינית מסורתית
        אחריות
        3 שנות אחריות
        אישורים תקינתיים
        • CE
        • FCC קבוצה B
        • UL/cUL
        • CCC
        • C-Tick
        • RoHS (הגבלת חומרים מסוכנים)
        • GOST
        • BSMI
        • CB

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • שלט רחוק
      • סוללה לשלט רחוק
      • כבל מתח AC
      • כבל VGA
      • תקליטור עם מדריך למשתמש
      • מדריך התחלה מהירה
      • כבל RS232

      קבל תמיכה במוצר זה

      גש לטיפול צרכני

