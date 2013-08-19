תנאי חיפוש

Signage Solutions

E-Line Display

BDL4652EL/00
  • Deliver your marketing messages in style Deliver your marketing messages in style Deliver your marketing messages in style
    -{discount-value}

    Signage Solutions E-Line Display

    BDL4652EL/00

    Deliver your marketing messages in style

    Maximising your content delivery whilst lowering your TCO has never been so easy or stunning. This 46" display offers gorgeous full HD picture quality with lower power consumption thanks to the edge LED backlight. See all benefits

    למרבה הצער, מוצר זה אינו זמין עוד

    Signage Solutions E-Line Display

    Deliver your marketing messages in style

    Maximising your content delivery whilst lowering your TCO has never been so easy or stunning. This 46" display offers gorgeous full HD picture quality with lower power consumption thanks to the edge LED backlight. See all benefits

    Deliver your marketing messages in style

    Maximising your content delivery whilst lowering your TCO has never been so easy or stunning. This 46" display offers gorgeous full HD picture quality with lower power consumption thanks to the edge LED backlight. See all benefits

    למרבה הצער, מוצר זה אינו זמין עוד

    Signage Solutions E-Line Display

    Deliver your marketing messages in style

    Maximising your content delivery whilst lowering your TCO has never been so easy or stunning. This 46" display offers gorgeous full HD picture quality with lower power consumption thanks to the edge LED backlight. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all סדרה E-Line

      Deliver your marketing messages in style

      with this sleek LED display

      • 46"
      • Edge LED Backlight
      • Full HD
      • OPS Slot
      SmartPower for energy saving

      SmartPower for energy saving

      The backlight intensity can be controlled and pre-set by the system to reduce the power consumption by up to 50%, which saves substantially on energy costs.

      Keep your content up and running with FailOver

      Keep your content up and running with FailOver

      Keeping your content up and running is critical for demanding commercial applications. While it is unlikely you will face a content disaster, FailOver provides content protection with a revolutionary technology that plays back-up content on screen in the event of a media player failure. FailOver automatically kicks in when the primary input fails. Simply select a primary input connection and a FailOver connection and your ready for instant protection.

      Designed for 24/7 operation

      Designed for 24/7 operation

      Because business never sleeps, our signage displays are designed for 24/7 use. Taking advantage of superior components to ensure a higher level of quality, you can count on this range of models for complete around-the-clock reliability.

      Full HD LED technology for brilliant images

      White LED's are solid state devices which light up to full, consistent brightness faster saving startup time. LED's are free from mercury content which allows for eco-friendly recycling and disposal process. LED's allow for better dimming control of LCD backlight, resulting in super high contrast ratio. It also gives superior color reproduction thanks to consistent brightness across the screen.

      AMVA for wide-view super-high contrast, vivid images

      Philips AMVA LED display uses an advanced multi-domain vertical alignment technology which gives you super-high static contrast ratios for extra vivid and bright images. While standard applications are handled with ease, it is especially suitable for graphical demanding applications. It's optimized pixel management technology gives you 178/178 degree extra wide viewing angle, resulting in crisp images even in portrait mode.

      Smart Control Software Suite

      Control and manage all of the signage displays on your network with this powerful software tool which allows you to change the settings of your display centrally via an RJ45 or RS232 connection. Smart Control allows you to set the video input, modify the color settings, set the display's ID when creating video walls and even diagnose each display's status, giving you all the power you need to manage your displays from one central location.

      Open Pluggable Specification Slot

      Developed for the Digital Signage market, the Open Pluggable Specification (OPS) slot is designed to make changing or upgrading your media player mere child’s play. Simply plug your media player in to the display - and you’re ready. No matter whether you have an entry level, mid-range or high-end media player, OPS is fully compatible bringing you a lower TCO over the longer term.

      Smart insert in the backcover to place a small pc

      Professional PC's are part of most public signage installations. Quite often they increase the overall depth to the display and cause a lot of cable clutter. So we have designed this display with Smart insert in the back cover which is ideal for the integration of a professional small form factor PC. On top of that, the cable management system offers a great solution to keep your cables neat and professional looking.

      Portrait mode operability

      This display is also able to be safely and reliably mounted in portrait position.

      IR Passthrough

      Control all displays in your signage network through one single remote control, via the primary display. Simple and convenient, this means you don't have to worry about other displays changing configuration settings when using your remote control unit.

      Enhanced zoom feature supports tiled matrix applications

      The internal zoom function enables easy implementation of a video wall matrix, without the need for expensive external equipment. Capable of many different configurations, creating a stunning video wall has become simplicity itself.

      Many Functions. One Wire

      Take full control of your display by running all operational commands as well as your video signal through just one single HDMI cable. This unique feature makes it so much easier and more convenient to ensure the smooth running and maintenance of your display. Consumer Electronics Control (CEC) commands make finding out vital information about your display absolute childsplay.

      מפרט טכני

      • תמונה/תצוגה

        גודל אלכסוני של המסך (ביחידות מטריות)
        117  ס"מ
        גודל אלכסוני של המסך (באינצ'ים)
        46  אינץ'
        יחס רוחב-גובה
        16:9
        רזולוציית הפנל
        1,920 X 1,080p
        מרווח בין פיקסלים
        0.17675 x 0.53025 mm
        רזולוציה אופטימלית
        1920 x 1080 @ 60Hz
        בהירות
        500  cd/m²
        צבעי התצוגה
        1.07 billion
        יחס ניגודיות (טיפוסי)
        4000:1
        זמן תגובה (טיפוסי)
        6.5  ms
        זווית צפייה (אופקית)
        178  מעלות
        זווית צפייה (אנכית)
        178  מעלות
        שיפור תמונה
        • 3/2 - 2/2 motion pull down
        • 3D Combfilter
        • Motion compens. deinterlacing
        • 3D MA deinterlacing
        • שיפור ניגודיות דינמי

      • קישוריות

        PC
        • RJ45
        • VGA-in D-Sub 15HD
        • RS232 D-Sub9
        • RS232 D-sub9 output
        • 3.5 mm PC audio input x1
        • VGA-out (via DVI-I)
        AV input
        • DVI-D x1
        • Component (BNC) x1
        • Composite (BNC) x1
        AV output
        Audio (L/R) x1
        חיבורים אחרים
        • OPS
        • יציאת תצוגה
        • DVI Out
        • HDMI
        • יציאת AC
        • External loudspeaker connector
        • יציאת IR

      • נוחות

        הצבה
        • לרוחב
        • לאורך
        תמונה בתוך תמונה
        • PBP
        • PIP
        • POP
        מטריצה מדורגת
        Up to 5 x 5
        בקרת מקלדת
        • נסתר
        • ניתן לנעילה
        לולאת אותות
        • DVI
        • VGA
        • RS232
        קלות ההתקנה
        • יציאת AC
        • תוספת חכמה
        פונקציות לחיסכון בחשמל
        Smart Power
        נוחות אחרת
        ידיות נשיאה
        ניתן לבקרה ברשת
        • RJ45
        • RS232
        • HDMI (חוט אחד)
        Packaging
        Reusable box

      • צליל

        רמקולים מובנים
        2 x 10W RMS

      • חשמל

        רשת החשמל
        100 ~ 240 VAC, 50 ~ 60 Hz
        צריכה (במצב מופעל)
        66.89 W (EnergyStar 6.0 test method)
        צריכת חשמל במצב המתנה
        <0.5W

      • רזולוציית תצוגה נתמכת

        תבניות מחשב
        • 1920 x 1200, 60 הרץ
        • 1920 x 1080, 60 הרץ
        • 1600 x 1200, 60 הרץ
        • 1440 x 900, 60 הרץ
        • 1366 x 768, 60 הרץ
        • 1360 x 768, 60 הרץ
        • 1280 x 1024, 60 הרץ
        • 1280 x 800, 60 הרץ
        • 1280 x 768, 60 הרץ
        • 1,024 x 768, 60 הרץ
        • 800 x 600, 60, 72, 75 הרץ
        • 640 x 480, 60, 67, 72, 75 הרץ
        תבניות וידאו
        • 480i, 60 הרץ
        • 480p, 60 הרץ
        • 576p, 50 הרץ
        • 576i, 50 הרץ
        • 720p, 50, 60 הרץ
        • 1080i, 50, 60 הרץ
        • 1080p, 50, 60 הרץ

      • מידות

        הרכבת תוסף חכם
        100 x 100 mm, 100 x 200 mm
        רוחב המקלט
        1052.7  מ"מ
        משקל המוצר
        22.0  ק"ג
        גובה המקלט
        607.3  מ"מ
        עומק המקלט
        69  מ"מ
        התקנה על קיר
        400 x 400 mm, 400 x 200 mm, 200 x 200 mm
        רוחב המסגרת
        15.8 mm

      • תנאי הפעלה

        גובה
        0 ~ 3000 m
        טווח טמפרטורות (הפעלה)
        5 ~ 40  °C
        MTBF (זמן ממוצע בין תקלות)
        50,000  hour(s)
        לחות יחסית
        20 ~ 80  %
        טווח טמפרטורות (אחסון)
        -20 ~ 60  °C

      • אביזרים

        אביזרים כלולים
        • שלט רחוק
        • סוללה לשלט רחוק
        • כבל מתח AC
        • כבל VGA
        • תקליטור עם מדריך למשתמש
        • מדריך התחלה מהירה
        מעמד
        BM05462 (Optional)

      • שונות

        שפות מוצגות על המסך
        • ספרדית
        • צרפתית
        • German
        • ספרדית
        • פולנית
        • טורקית
        • רוסית
        • סינית מפושטת
        • Italian
        אחריות
        3 year warranty
        אישורים תקינתיים
        • CE
        • FCC קבוצה B
        • UL/cUL
        • CCC
        • C-Tick
        • RoHS (הגבלת חומרים מסוכנים)
        • GOST

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • שלט רחוק
      • סוללה לשלט רחוק
      • כבל מתח AC
      • כבל VGA
      • תקליטור עם מדריך למשתמש
      • מדריך התחלה מהירה

      קבל תמיכה במוצר זה

      גש לטיפול צרכני

      Suggested products

        מוצרים שנצפו לאחרונה

          ניתן לראות את האתר שלנו בצורה הטובה ביותר עם הגרסה האחרונה של Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome או Firefox.