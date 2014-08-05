Other items in the box
- שלט רחוק
- סוללה לשלט רחוק
- כבל מתח AC
- כבל VGA
- תקליטור עם מדריך למשתמש
- מדריך התחלה מהירה
- כבל RS232
- אביזרים אופציונליים: ערכת כיול צבעים (CCK4602)
- אביזרים אופציונליים: HDBaseT OPS Receiver (CRD25)
Connect with your audience 24/7
With this energy efficient Signage Solution display, you will enjoy all the benefits of state-of-the-art connectivity and content management possibilities while being ensured that remote management safeguards the lowest cost of ownership See all benefits
למרבה הצער, מוצר זה אינו זמין עוד
אם אתה זכאי להקלה במע"מ על מכשירים רפואיים, אתה יכול לתבוע זאת במוצר זה. סכום המע"מ ינוכה מהמחיר המוצג לעיל. חפש פרטים מלאים בסל הקניות שלך.
SmartControl מאפשר לך לשלוט מרחוק ולנהל את רשת הצגים שלך דרך RJ45 ו-RS232C. כוונון עדין בקלות של כל הגדרות הצגים, כולל רזולוציה, בהירות, ניגודיות ושכפול ההגדרות בכל הרשת.
שמירה על התוכן שלך והפעלתו חיוניות ליישומים מסחריים תובעניים. למרות שלא סביר שתצטרך להתמודד עם פגיעה קטלנית בתוכן, FailOver תספק הגנה על התוכן בעזרת טכנולוגיה מהפכנית, המציגה תוכן מגובה על מסך במקרה של כשל בנגן המדיה. FailOver מתחיל לפעול אוטומטית כאשר מתגלה כשל בכניסה העיקרית. פשוט, בחר חיבור לכניסה העיקרית וחיבור FailOver ואתה מוכן לקבלת הגנה מיידית.
התחבר אל התוכן שלך ושלוט בו מהענן באמצעות דפדפן HTML5 מובנה. עצב את תוכן הסימנים שלך ברשת וחבר אותו לתצוגה או לרשת המלאה שלך. כל שעליך לעשות הוא לחבר כבל אינטרנט מסוג RJ45 לצורך החיבור אל הרשת, לחבר תא הצג אל כתובת ה-URL הייעודית, ותוכל לנגן את התוכן מבוסס הענן שלך.
מערכת קלה וחופשית לניהול תוכן הפועלת אך ורק עם צגי Philips Sigage Solutions לניהול תוכן הסימנים הדיגטליים (digital signage) שלך. בעזרת SmartCMS תוכל ליצור ולתזמן תוכן משלך במשך 24 ביום. כל שעליך לעשות הוא ליצור את הרשת שלך, לעצב את התוכן, לתזמן את רשימת ההשמעה ולהתחיל לנגן!
הפוך את ה-USB שלך להתקן שילוט דיגיטלי חסכוני באמת. פשוט שמור את התוכן שלך (סרטים, מוזיקה, תמונות) ב-USB והכנס את ה-USB לצג. צור את רשימת ההשמעה/הקרנה שלך ותזמן את התוכן באמצעות התפריט שעל המסך ותיהנה בכל עת ובכל מקום מרשימות ההשמעה שיצרת בעצמך.
באמצעות המערכת, ניתן לשלוט על עוצמת התאורה האחורית ולהגדירה מראש, כדי לצמצם את צריכת החשמל בעד 50% - דבר החוסך בצורה משמעותית בעלויות החשמל.
Because business never sleeps, our signage displays are designed for 24/7 use. Taking advantage of superior components to ensure a higher level of quality, you can count on this range of models for complete around-the-clock reliability.
White LED's are solid state devices which light up to full, consistent brightness faster saving startup time. LED's are free from mercury content which allows for eco-friendly recycling and disposal process. LED's allow for better dimming control of LCD backlight, resulting in super high contrast ratio. It also gives superior color reproduction thanks to consistent brightness across the screen.
Philips AMVA LED display uses an advanced multi-domain vertical alignment technology which gives you super-high static contrast ratios for extra vivid and bright images. While standard applications are handled with ease, it is especially suitable for graphical demanding applications. It's optimized pixel management technology gives you 178/178 degree extra wide viewing angle, resulting in crisp images.
Open Pluggable Specification is an industry standard slot in to which you can add an OPS-compatible media player. This gives you the ability to upgrade or change your hardware whenever you need. Turning your display in to an all-in-one digital signage solution has become simplicity personified.
Simply share & stream content from your mobile device or media player to your display with all DLNA compliant media devices. Connect each display with an ethernet cable and manage your content real time within your local network. Simply connect your display and start sharing.
