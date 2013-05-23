תנאי חיפוש

Signage Solutions

Video Wall Display

BDL4676XL/00
  • Create the most stunning video walls Create the most stunning video walls Create the most stunning video walls
    -{discount-value}

    Signage Solutions Video Wall Display

    BDL4676XL/00

    Create the most stunning video walls

    Create the most mesmerising video walls with our range of video wall models. With practically zero bezel and stunning full HD picture quality, you're sure to create the most memorable visual experience. See all benefits

    למרבה הצער, מוצר זה אינו זמין עוד

    Signage Solutions Video Wall Display

    Create the most stunning video walls

    Create the most mesmerising video walls with our range of video wall models. With practically zero bezel and stunning full HD picture quality, you're sure to create the most memorable visual experience. See all benefits

    Create the most stunning video walls

    Create the most mesmerising video walls with our range of video wall models. With practically zero bezel and stunning full HD picture quality, you're sure to create the most memorable visual experience. See all benefits

    למרבה הצער, מוצר זה אינו זמין עוד

    Signage Solutions Video Wall Display

    Create the most stunning video walls

    Create the most mesmerising video walls with our range of video wall models. With practically zero bezel and stunning full HD picture quality, you're sure to create the most memorable visual experience. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all סדרה Videowall

      Create the most stunning video walls

      with this LED zero bezel display

      • 46"
      • Direct LED Backlight
      • Full HD
      Designed for 24/7 operation

      Designed for 24/7 operation

      Because business never sleeps, our signage displays are designed for 24/7 use. Taking advantage of superior components to ensure a higher level of quality, you can count on this range of models for complete around-the-clock reliability.

      DVI Daisy Chain

      DVI Daisy Chain

      Create a digital video wall of up to 150 displays in a 15 x 10 configuration with a DVI daisy chain. Simply connect the DVI Out port to a DVI in of another display to create the most stunning video wall experience around.

      Full HD LED technology for brilliant images

      White LED's are solid state devices which light up to full, consistent brightness faster saving startup time. LED's are free from mercury content which allows for eco-friendly recycling and disposal process. LED's allow for better dimming control of LCD backlight, resulting in super high contrast ratio. It also gives superior color reproduction thanks to consistent brightness across the screen.

      Bezel-less design for stunning video walls

      Create the most stunning video walls with zero bezel displays. Configurable in a formation of up to 15 x 10 displays, and with some of the narrowest mullions in the industry, you will hardly notice the gap between the pictures, giving you the most incredible and memorable visual experience.

      Advanced Color Calibration

      Ensure a uniform color across all displays installed in your network thanks to our advanced color calibration tool. This tool will automatically adjust all displays in your signage application to ensure the ultimate in color consistency to give your audience the most memorable visual experience.

      Smart insert in the backcover to place a small pc

      Professional PC's are part of most public signage installations. Quite often they increase the overall depth to the display and cause a lot of cable clutter. So we have designed this display with Smart insert in the back cover which is ideal for the integration of a professional small form factor PC. On top of that, the cable management system offers a great solution to keep your cables neat and professional looking.

      Smart Control Software Suite

      Control and manage all of the signage displays on your network with this powerful software tool which allows you to change the settings of your display centrally via an RJ45 or RS232 connection. Smart Control allows you to set the video input, modify the color settings, set the display's ID when creating video walls and even diagnose each display's status, giving you all the power you need to manage your displays from one central location.

      IR Passthrough

      Control all displays in your signage network through one single remote control, via the primary display. Simple and convenient, this means you don't have to worry about other displays changing configuration settings when using your remote control unit.

      Portrait mode operability

      This display is also able to be safely and reliably mounted in portrait position.

      Display Port for faster graphics support

      Enjoy crystal clear images with the high-bandwidth graphics support of the Display Port. As well as transmitting full high-definition video the Display Port will also transmit audio, thus eliminating the need for extra cables.

      Network Controllability: RJ45

      Simple management of your display is available thanks to the introduction of a LAN (RJ45) port. You can configure each display or find out the status of each device quickly and conveniently via an RJ45 connection.

      מפרט טכני

      • תמונה/תצוגה

        גודל אלכסוני של המסך (ביחידות מטריות)
        117  ס"מ
        גודל אלכסוני של המסך (באינצ'ים)
        46  אינץ'
        יחס רוחב-גובה
        16:9
        רזולוציית הפנל
        1,920 X 1,080p
        מרווח בין פיקסלים
        0.53 x 0.53 mm
        רזולוציה אופטימלית
        1920 x 1080p @ 60Hz
        בהירות
        450  cd/m²
        צבעי התצוגה
        1.07 billion
        יחס ניגודיות (טיפוסי)
        3500:1
        זמן תגובה (טיפוסי)
        6.5  ms
        זווית צפייה (אופקית)
        178  מעלות
        זווית צפייה (אנכית)
        178  מעלות
        שיפור תמונה
        • 3/2 - 2/2 motion pull down
        • 3D Combfilter
        • 3D MA deinterlacing
        • שיפור ניגודיות דינמי
        • Motion compens. deinterlacing
        • סריקה פרוגרסיבית

      • קישוריות

        PC
        • VGA-in D-Sub 15HD
        • VGA-out D-Sub 15HD
        • DVI-D x1
        • RS232 D-Sub9
        • RS232 D-sub9 output
        • 3.5 mm PC audio input x1
        • RJ45
        AV input
        • HDMI x1
        • Component (BNC) x1
        • IR in
        • Audio (L/R) x1
        AV output
        Audio (L/R) x1
        חיבורים אחרים
        • יציאת תצוגה
        • DVI Out
        • USB
        • External loudspeaker connector
        • יציאת AC
        • יציאת IR

      • נוחות

        הצבה
        • לאורך
        • לרוחב
        תמונה בתוך תמונה
        PIP
        מטריצה מדורגת
        up to 15 x 10
        פונקציות לחיסכון בחשמל
        Pixel shift, Low bright
        בקרת מקלדת
        • נסתר
        • ניתן לנעילה
        אות משלט רחוק
        ניתן לנעילה
        לולאת אותות
        • DVI
        • RS232
        • VGA
        • לולאת IR
        קלות ההתקנה
        • תוספת חכמה
        • יציאת AC
        • ידיות נשיאה
        שפות התצוגה על המסך
        • ספרדית
        • צרפתית
        • German
        • Italian
        • ספרדית
        • Dutch
        • פולנית
        • טורקית
        • סינית מפושטת
        • רוסית
        פונקציות לחיסכון בחשמל
        Smart Power
        פונקציות בקרת בטיחות
        • בקרת חום
        • חיישן טמפרטורה
        ביצועי תמונה
        בקרת צבע מתקדמת
        ניתן לבקרה ברשת
        • RS232
        • HDMI (חוט אחד)
        • RJ45
        Packaging
        Reusable box

      • צליל

        רמקולים מובנים
        2 x 12W

      • חשמל

        אספקת חשמל
        90-264 VAC, 50/60 Hz
        תצרוכת (טיפוסית)
        72  W
        צריכת חשמל במצב המתנה
        <0.5W

      • רזולוציית תצוגה נתמכת

        תבניות מחשב
        • 640 x 480, 60, 67, 72, 75 הרץ
        • 800 x 600, 60, 72, 75 הרץ
        • 1,024 x 768, 60 הרץ
        • 1280 x 768, 60 הרץ
        • 1280 x 800, 60 הרץ
        • 1280 x 1024, 60 הרץ
        • 1360 x 768, 60 הרץ
        • 1366 x 768, 60 הרץ
        • 1440 x 900, 60 הרץ
        • 1600 x 1200, 60 הרץ
        • 1920 x 1080, 60 הרץ
        • 1920 x 1200, 60 הרץ
        תבניות וידאו
        • 480i, 60 הרץ
        • 480p, 60 הרץ
        • 576p, 50 הרץ
        • 576i, 50 הרץ
        • 720p, 50, 60 הרץ
        • 1080i, 50, 60 הרץ
        • 1080p, 50, 60 הרץ

      • מידות

        הרכבת תוסף חכם
        100 x 100 mm, 100 x 200 mm
        רוחב המקלט
        1023.68  מ"מ
        משקל המוצר
        24  ק"ג
        גובה המקלט
        578.27  מ"מ
        עומק המקלט
        111.81  מ"מ
        התקנה על קיר
        400 x 400mm
        Bezel width (L/T, R/B)
        3.2 mm, 1.8 mm
        Bezel width (A to A)
        5 mm
        MTBF
        60,000 hrs

      • תנאי הפעלה

        טווח טמפרטורות (הפעלה)
        0 - 40  °C
        לחות יחסית
        10 - 90  %

      • אביזרים

        אביזרים כלולים
        • שלט רחוק
        • סוללה לשלט רחוק
        • כבל מתח AC
        • כבל VGA
        • תקליטור עם מדריך למשתמש
        • מדריך התחלה מהירה

      • שונות

        שפות מוצגות על המסך
        • ספרדית
        • צרפתית
        • German
        • ספרדית
        • פולנית
        • טורקית
        • רוסית
        • סינית מפושטת
        • Italian
        אחריות
        3 year warranty
        אישורים תקינתיים
        • CE
        • FCC קבוצה B
        • UL/cUL
        • CCC
        • C-Tick
        • RoHS (הגבלת חומרים מסוכנים)
        • GOST
        • CB
        • BSMI
        • EPEAT

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • שלט רחוק
      • סוללה לשלט רחוק
      • כבל מתח AC
      • כבל VGA
      • תקליטור עם מדריך למשתמש
      • מדריך התחלה מהירה

      קבל תמיכה במוצר זה

      גש לטיפול צרכני

      Suggested products

        מוצרים שנצפו לאחרונה

          ניתן לראות את האתר שלנו בצורה הטובה ביותר עם הגרסה האחרונה של Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome או Firefox.