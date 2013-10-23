תנאי חיפוש

      Keep your content up and running with FailOver

      Keep your content up and running with FailOver

      Keeping your content up and running is critical for demanding commercial applications. While it is unlikely you will face a content disaster, FailOver provides content protection with a revolutionary technology that plays back-up content on screen in the event of a media player failure. FailOver automatically kicks in when the primary input fails. Simply select a primary input connection and a FailOver connection and your ready for instant protection.

      Designed for 24/7 operation

      Designed for 24/7 operation

      Because business never sleeps, our signage displays are designed for 24/7 use. Taking advantage of superior components to ensure a higher level of quality, you can count on this range of models for complete around-the-clock reliability.

      SmartPower for energy saving

      SmartPower for energy saving

      The backlight intensity can be controlled and pre-set by the system to reduce the power consumption by up to 50%, which saves substantially on energy costs.

      Full HD LED technology for brilliant images

      White LED's are solid state devices which light up to full, consistent brightness faster saving startup time. LED's are free from mercury content which allows for eco-friendly recycling and disposal process. LED's allow for better dimming control of LCD backlight, resulting in super high contrast ratio. It also gives superior color reproduction thanks to consistent brightness across the screen.

      High brightness for clearer images

      Enjoy a clearer image in areas with greater ambient brightness thanks to the 700 nit panel. Your audience can enjoy better image quality in locations that are away from direct sunlight yet still brighter than average, optimizing the viewing experience.

      AMVA for wide-view super-high contrast, vivid images

      Philips AMVA LED display uses an advanced multi-domain vertical alignment technology which gives you super-high static contrast ratios for extra vivid and bright images. While standard applications are handled with ease, it is especially suitable for graphical demanding applications. It's optimized pixel management technology gives you 178/178 degree extra wide viewing angle, resulting in crisp images even in portrait mode.

      Bezel-less design for stunning video walls

      Create the most stunning video walls with zero bezel displays. Configurable in a formation of up to 5 x 5 displays, and with some of the narrowest mullions in the industry, you will hardly notice the gap between the pictures, giving you the most incredible and memorable visual experience.

      Advanced Color Calibration

      Ensure a uniform color across all displays installed in your network thanks to our advanced color calibration tool. This tool will automatically adjust all displays in your signage application to ensure the ultimate in color consistency to give your audience the most memorable visual experience.

      Smart Control Software Suite

      Control and manage all of the signage displays on your network with this powerful software tool which allows you to change the settings of your display centrally via an RJ45 or RS232 connection. Smart Control allows you to set the video input, modify the color settings, set the display's ID when creating video walls and even diagnose each display's status, giving you all the power you need to manage your displays from one central location.

      Open Pluggable Specification Slot

      Developed for the Digital Signage market, the Open Pluggable Specification (OPS) slot is designed to make changing or upgrading your media player mere child’s play. Simply plug your media player in to the display - and you’re ready. No matter whether you have an entry level, mid-range or high-end media player, OPS is fully compatible bringing you a lower TCO over the longer term.

      IR Passthrough

      Control all displays in your signage network through one single remote control, via the primary display. Simple and convenient, this means you don't have to worry about other displays changing configuration settings when using your remote control unit.

      מפרט טכני

      • תמונה/תצוגה

        גודל אלכסוני של המסך (ביחידות מטריות)
        117  ס"מ
        גודל אלכסוני של המסך (באינצ'ים)
        46  אינץ'
        יחס רוחב-גובה
        16:9
        רזולוציית הפנל
        1,920 X 1,080p
        מרווח בין פיקסלים
        0.53 x 0.53 mm
        רזולוציה אופטימלית
        1920 x 1080p @ 60 Hz
        בהירות
        700  cd/m²
        צבעי התצוגה
        16.7 million
        יחס ניגודיות (טיפוסי)
        3500:1
        זמן תגובה (טיפוסי)
        8  ms
        זווית צפייה (אופקית)
        178  מעלות
        זווית צפייה (אנכית)
        178  מעלות
        שיפור תמונה
        • 3/2 - 2/2 motion pull down
        • 3D Combfilter
        • 3D MA deinterlacing
        • שיפור ניגודיות דינמי
        טיפול בפני השטח
        ציפוי מונע ברק

      • קישוריות

        יציאת שמע
        • שמע שמאל/ימין (RCA)
        • מחבר לרמקול חיצוני
        כניסת וידאו
        • DisplayPort
        • HDMI
        • DVI-D
        • VGA (D-Sub אנלוגי)
        • קומפוננט (BNC)
        • CVBS
        כניסת שמע
        • שמע שמאל/ימין (RCA)
        • שקע 3.5 מ"מ
        חיבורים אחרים
        OPS
        יציאת וידאו
        • DVI-D
        • VGA (דרך DVI-D)
        בקרה חיצונית
        • RJ45
        • RS232C (in/out) D-Sub9
        • שקע 3.5 מ"מ (כניסה/יציאה) IR

      • נוחות

        הצבה
        • לאורך
        • לרוחב
        תמונה בתוך תמונה
        PIP
        מטריצה מדורגת
        Up to 5 x 5
        פונקציות לחיסכון בחשמל
        Pixel shift, Low bright
        בקרת מקלדת
        • נסתר
        • ניתן לנעילה
        אות משלט רחוק
        ניתן לנעילה
        לולאת אותות
        • DVI
        • RS232
        • לולאת IR
        פונקציות לחיסכון בחשמל
        Smart Power
        נוחות אחרת
        • ידיות נשיאה
        • מנעול קנזינגטון
        פונקציות בקרת בטיחות
        • בקרת חום
        • חיישן טמפרטורה
        ביצועי תמונה
        בקרת צבע מתקדמת
        ניתן לבקרה ברשת
        • RS232
        • RJ45
        Packaging
        Reusable box

      • צליל

        רמקולים מובנים
        2 x 10 W

      • חשמל

        רשת החשמל
        90 ~ 240 VAC, 50/60 Hz
        צריכה (במצב מופעל)
        100 W (EnergyStar 6.0 test method)
        צריכת חשמל במצב המתנה
        <0.5W
        תכונות חיסכון בחשמל
        Smart Power

      • רזולוציית תצוגה נתמכת

        תבניות מחשב
        • 640 x 480, 60, 67, 72, 75 הרץ
        • 800 x 600, 56, 60, 72, 75 הרץ
        • 1,024 x 768, 60 הרץ
        • 1280 x 768, 60 הרץ
        • 1280 x 800, 60 הרץ
        • 1280 x 1024, 60 הרץ
        • 1360 x 768, 60 הרץ
        • 1366 x 768, 60 הרץ
        • 1440 x 900, 60 הרץ
        • 1600 x 1200, 60 הרץ
        • 1920 x 1080, 60 הרץ
        • 1920 x 1200, 60 הרץ
        תבניות וידאו
        • 480i, 60 הרץ
        • 480p, 60 הרץ
        • 576p, 50 הרץ
        • 576i, 50 הרץ
        • 720p, 50, 60 הרץ
        • 1080i, 50, 60 הרץ
        • 1080p, 50, 60 הרץ

      • מידות

        רוחב המקלט
        1023.98  מ"מ
        משקל המוצר
        23  ק"ג
        גובה המקלט
        578.57  מ"מ
        עומק המקלט
        108.10  מ"מ
        התקנה על קיר
        400 x 200mm, 200 x 200mm
        Bezel width (L/T, R/B)
        3.8 mm, 1.9 mm

      • תנאי הפעלה

        טווח טמפרטורות (הפעלה)
        0 ~ 40  °C
        MTBF (זמן ממוצע בין תקלות)
        50,000  hour(s)
        לחות יחסית
        20 ~ 80  %
        טווח טמפרטורות (אחסון)
        -20 ~ 60  °C

      • אביזרים

        אביזרים כלולים
        • מדריך התחלה מהירה
        • תקליטור עם מדריך למשתמש
        • שלט רחוק
        • סוללה לשלט רחוק
        • כבל מתח AC
        • כבל VGA
        • כבל RS232
        • כבל חיישן IR (1.8M)
        • פינים ליישור השוליים
        • לוחות ליישור השוליים
        אביזרים אופציונליים
        • Color calibration kit
        • ערכה לגימור השוליים
        מעמד
        BM05462 (Optional)

      • שונות

        שפות מוצגות על המסך
        • ספרדית
        • צרפתית
        • German
        • ספרדית
        • פולנית
        • רוסית
        • טורקית
        • Italian
        • סינית מפושטת
        • סינית מסורתית
        אחריות
        3 year warranty
        אישורים תקינתיים
        • CE
        • CCC
        • RoHS (הגבלת חומרים מסוכנים)
        • UL/cUL
        • CB
        • C-Tick
        • EPEAT
        • GOST
        • BSMI
        • FCC, Class A

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • מדריך התחלה מהירה
      • תקליטור עם מדריך למשתמש
      • שלט רחוק
      • סוללה לשלט רחוק
      • כבל מתח AC
      • כבל VGA
      • כבל RS232
      • כבל חיישן IR (1.8M)
      • פינים ליישור השוליים
      • לוחות ליישור השוליים
      • Optional accessories: Color calibration kit
      • אביזרים אופציונליים: ערכה לגימור השוליים

      קבל תמיכה במוצר זה

      גש לטיפול צרכני

