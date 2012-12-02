תנאי חיפוש

BDL4682XL/00
  • צור את קיר הווידיאו המהמם ביותר צור את קיר הווידיאו המהמם ביותר צור את קיר הווידיאו המהמם ביותר
    תצוגת Video Wall

    BDL4682XL/00

    צור את קיר הווידיאו המהמם ביותר

    צור את קירות הווידיאו המהפנטים ביותר בעזרת ההיצע שלנו של דגמי קירות וידיאו. הודות למסגרת אפס למעשה ואיכות תמונה מהממת ב-HD מלא, הייה בטוח שתיצור את החוויה החזותית הבלתי נשכחת ביותר. See all benefits

      צור את קיר הווידיאו המהמם ביותר

      עם צג LED זה בעל מסגרת אפס

      • 46"
      • תאורה אחורית ישירה מסוג LED
      • Full HD
      Keep your content up and running with FailOver

      Keep your content up and running with FailOver

      Keeping your content up and running is critical for demanding commercial applications. While it is unlikely you will face a content disaster, FailOver provides content protection with a revolutionary technology that plays back-up content on screen in the event of a media player failure. FailOver automatically kicks in when the primary input fails. Simply select a primary input connection and a FailOver connection and your ready for instant protection.

      DVI Daisy Chain

      DVI Daisy Chain

      Create a digital video wall of up to 150 displays in a 15 x 10 configuration with a DVI daisy chain. Simply connect the DVI Out port to a DVI in of another display to create the most stunning video wall experience around.

      Designed for 24/7 operation

      Designed for 24/7 operation

      Because business never sleeps, our signage displays are designed for 24/7 use. Taking advantage of superior components to ensure a higher level of quality, you can count on this range of models for complete around-the-clock reliability.

      Full HD LCD display, 1920x1080p

      This display has a resolution that is referred to as Full HD. The state-of-the-art LCD screen technology has the full high-definition widescreen resolution of 1080 progressive lines, each with 1920 pixels. This allows the best possible picture quality for HD input signals with up to 1080 lines. It produces brilliant flicker-free progressive scan pictures with optimum brightness and superb colors. This vibrant and sharp image will provide you with an enhanced viewing experience.

      Direct LED Backlight

      Enjoy superior light uniformity with a direct LED backlight which gives you even greater contrast ratios. Purer whites bring an even wider color gamut enhancing the color rendering, making your viewing experience more enjoyable than ever before. And with substantially lower power consumption, your overall TCO is lower too.

      Bezel-less design for stunning video walls

      Create the most stunning video walls with zero bezel displays. Configurable in a formation of up to 15 x 10 displays, and with some of the narrowest mullions in the industry, you will hardly notice the gap between the pictures, giving you the most incredible and memorable visual experience.

      High brightness for clearer images

      Enjoy a clearer image in areas with greater ambient brightness thanks to the 700 nit panel. Your audience can enjoy better image quality in locations that are away from direct sunlight yet still brighter than average, optimizing the viewing experience.

      Advanced Color Calibration

      Ensure a uniform color across all displays installed in your network thanks to our advanced color calibration tool. This tool will automatically adjust all displays in your signage application to ensure the ultimate in color consistency to give your audience the most memorable visual experience.

      Smart insert in the backcover to place a small pc

      Professional PC's are part of most public signage installations. Quite often they increase the overall depth to the display and cause a lot of cable clutter. So we have designed this display with Smart insert in the back cover which is ideal for the integration of a professional small form factor PC. On top of that, the cable management system offers a great solution to keep your cables neat and professional looking.

      Smart Control Software Suite

      Control and manage all of the signage displays on your network with this powerful software tool which allows you to change the settings of your display centrally via an RJ45 or RS232 connection. Smart Control allows you to set the video input, modify the color settings, set the display's ID when creating video walls and even diagnose each display's status, giving you all the power you need to manage your displays from one central location.

      IR Passthrough

      Control all displays in your signage network through one single remote control, via the primary display. Simple and convenient, this means you don't have to worry about other displays changing configuration settings when using your remote control unit.

      Network Controllability: RJ45

      Simple management of your display is available thanks to the introduction of a LAN (RJ45) port. You can configure each display or find out the status of each device quickly and conveniently via an RJ45 connection.

      Portrait mode operability

      This display is also able to be safely and reliably mounted in portrait position.

      מפרט טכני

      • תמונה/תצוגה

        גודל אלכסוני של המסך (ביחידות מטריות)
        117  ס"מ
        גודל אלכסוני של המסך (באינצ'ים)
        46  אינץ'
        יחס רוחב-גובה
        16:9
        רזולוציית הפנל
        1,920 X 1,080p
        מרווח בין פיקסלים
        0.53 x 0.53 מ"מ
        רזולוציה אופטימלית
        1,920 1,080p x – 60 הרץ
        בהירות
        700  cd/m²
        צבעי התצוגה
        1.07 מיליארד
        יחס ניגודיות (טיפוסי)
        4000:1
        זמן תגובה (טיפוסי)
        6.5  ms
        זווית צפייה (אופקית)
        178  מעלות
        זווית צפייה (אנכית)
        178  מעלות
        שיפור תמונה
        • 3/2 - 2/2 motion pull down
        • 3D Combfilter
        • Motion compens. deinterlacing
        • סריקה פרוגרסיבית
        • 3D MA deinterlacing
        • שיפור ניגודיות דינמי

      • קישוריות

        PC
        • VGA-in D-Sub 15HD
        • VGA-out D-Sub 15HD
        • DVI-D x1
        • RJ45
        • RS232 D-Sub9
        • RS232 D-sub9 output
        • 3.5 mm PC audio input x1
        AV input
        • HDMI x1
        • Component (BNC) x1
        • IR in
        • Audio (L/R) x1
        AV output
        Audio (L/R) x1
        חיבורים אחרים
        • יציאת תצוגה
        • DVI Out
        • USB
        • יציאת AC
        • יציאת IR
        • External loudspeaker connector

      • נוחות

        הצבה
        • לאורך
        • לרוחב
        תמונה בתוך תמונה
        PIP
        מטריצה מדורגת
        עד 15 x 10
        פונקציות לחיסכון בחשמל
        החלפת פיקסלים, בהירות נמוכה
        בקרת מקלדת
        • נסתר
        • ניתן לנעילה
        אות משלט רחוק
        ניתן לנעילה
        לולאת אותות
        • RS232
        • VGA
        • DVI
        • לולאת IR
        קלות ההתקנה
        • תוספת חכמה
        • יציאת AC
        • ידיות נשיאה
        שפות התצוגה על המסך
        • Dutch
        • ספרדית
        • צרפתית
        • German
        • Italian
        • פולנית
        • רוסית
        • סינית מפושטת
        • ספרדית
        • טורקית
        פונקציות לחיסכון בחשמל
        Smart Power
        פונקציות בקרת בטיחות
        • בקרת חום
        • חיישן טמפרטורה
        ביצועי תמונה
        בקרת צבע מתקדמת
        ניתן לבקרה ברשת
        • RS232
        • HDMI (חוט אחד)
        • RJ45
      • צליל

        רמקולים מובנים
        2 x 12 ואט

      • חשמל

        אספקת חשמל
        90- 240 וולט AC, 60/50 הרץ
        תצרוכת (טיפוסית)
        135  W
        צריכת חשמל במצב המתנה
        0.5 ואט

      • רזולוציית תצוגה נתמכת

        תבניות מחשב
        • 640 x 480, 60, 67, 72, 75 הרץ
        • 800 x 600, 56, 60, 72, 75 הרץ
        • 1,024 x 768, 60 הרץ
        • 1280 x 768, 60 הרץ
        • 1280 x 800, 60 הרץ
        • 1280 x 1024, 60 הרץ
        • 1360 x 768, 60 הרץ
        • 1366 x 768, 60 הרץ
        • 1440 x 900, 60 הרץ
        • 1600 x 1200, 60 הרץ
        • 1920 x 1080, 60 הרץ
        • 1920 x 1200, 60 הרץ
        תבניות וידאו
        • 480i, 60 הרץ
        • 480p, 60 הרץ
        • 576p, 50 הרץ
        • 576i, 50 הרץ
        • 720p, 50, 60 הרץ
        • 1080i, 50, 60 הרץ
        • 1080p, 50, 60 הרץ

      • מידות

        הרכבת תוסף חכם
        100x100 מ"מ, 100x200 מ"מ
        רוחב המקלט
        1023.68  מ"מ
        משקל המוצר
        24  ק"ג
        גובה המקלט
        578.27  מ"מ
        עומק המקלט
        106.71  מ"מ
        התקנה על קיר
        400 x 400 מ"מ
        Bezel width (L/T, R/B)
        3.2 מ"מ, 1.8 מ"מ
        Bezel width (A to A)
        5 מ"מ
        MTBF
        60,000 hrs

      • תנאי הפעלה

        טווח טמפרטורות (הפעלה)
        0 - 40  °C
        לחות יחסית
        10 - 90  %

      • אביזרים

        אביזרים כלולים
        • שלט רחוק
        • סוללה לשלט רחוק
        • כבל מתח AC
        • כבל VGA
        • תקליטור עם מדריך למשתמש
        • מדריך התחלה מהירה
        מעמד
        BM05611 )אופציונאלי)

      • שונות

        שפות מוצגות על המסך
        • ספרדית
        • צרפתית
        • German
        • Italian
        • פולנית
        • טורקית
        • רוסית
        • סינית מפושטת
        • ספרדית
        אחריות
        3 שנות אחריות
        אישורים תקינתיים
        • CE
        • FCC קבוצה B
        • CCC
        • RoHS (הגבלת חומרים מסוכנים)
        • UL/cUL
        • BSMI
        • CB
        • C-Tick
        • EPEAT
        • GOST

      • שלט רחוק
      • סוללה לשלט רחוק
      • כבל מתח AC
      • כבל VGA
      • תקליטור עם מדריך למשתמש
      • מדריך התחלה מהירה

