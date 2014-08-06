תנאי חיפוש

BDL5560EL/00
  • Connect with your audience 24/7 Connect with your audience 24/7 Connect with your audience 24/7
    With this energy efficient Signage Solution display, you will enjoy all the benefits of state-of-the-art connectivity and content management possibilities while being ensured that remote management safeguards the lowest cost of ownership. See all benefits

      Connect with your audience 24/7

      With the future proof Smart Collection

      • 55"
      • Edge-lit LED
      • Full HD
      נהל ושלוט מרחוק ברשת שלך באמצעות SmartControl

      נהל ושלוט מרחוק ברשת שלך באמצעות SmartControl

      SmartControl מאפשר לך לשלוט מרחוק ולנהל את רשת הצגים שלך דרך RJ45 ו-RS232C. כוונון עדין בקלות של כל הגדרות הצגים, כולל רזולוציה, בהירות, ניגודיות ושכפול ההגדרות בכל הרשת.

      ניהול קל וחופשי של תוכן עם SmartCMS

      ניהול קל וחופשי של תוכן עם SmartCMS

      מערכת קלה וחופשית לניהול תוכן הפועלת אך ורק עם צגי Philips Sigage Solutions לניהול תוכן הסימנים הדיגטליים (digital signage) שלך. בעזרת SmartCMS תוכל ליצור ולתזמן תוכן משלך במשך 24 ביום. כל שעליך לעשות הוא ליצור את הרשת שלך, לעצב את התוכן, לתזמן את רשימת ההשמעה ולהתחיל לנגן!

      התחבר אל התוכן שלך ושלוט בו מהענן באמצעות HTML5

      התחבר אל התוכן שלך ושלוט בו מהענן באמצעות HTML5

      התחבר אל התוכן שלך ושלוט בו מהענן באמצעות דפדפן HTML5 מובנה. עצב את תוכן הסימנים שלך ברשת וחבר אותו לתצוגה או לרשת המלאה שלך. כל שעליך לעשות הוא לחבר כבל אינטרנט מסוג RJ45 לצורך החיבור אל הרשת, לחבר תא הצג אל כתובת ה-URL הייעודית, ותוכל לנגן את התוכן מבוסס הענן שלך.

      תוכל לשמור את התוכן שלך ולהפעילו באמצעות FailOver

      תוכל לשמור את התוכן שלך ולהפעילו באמצעות FailOver

      שמירה על התוכן שלך והפעלתו חיוניות ליישומים מסחריים תובעניים. למרות שלא סביר שתצטרך להתמודד עם פגיעה קטלנית בתוכן, FailOver תספק הגנה על התוכן בעזרת טכנולוגיה מהפכנית, המציגה תוכן מגובה על מסך במקרה של כשל בנגן המדיה. FailOver מתחיל לפעול אוטומטית כאשר מתגלה כשל בכניסה העיקרית. פשוט, בחר חיבור לכניסה העיקרית וחיבור FailOver ואתה מוכן לקבלת הגנה מיידית.

      תזמן כל שתרצה ומתי שתרצה עם SmartPlayer

      תזמן כל שתרצה ומתי שתרצה עם SmartPlayer

      הפוך את ה-USB שלך להתקן שילוט דיגיטלי חסכוני באמת. פשוט שמור את התוכן שלך (סרטים, מוזיקה, תמונות) ב-USB והכנס את ה-USB לצג. צור את רשימת ההשמעה/הקרנה שלך ותזמן את התוכן באמצעות התפריט שעל המסך ותיהנה בכל עת ובכל מקום מרשימות ההשמעה שיצרת בעצמך.

      SmartPower לחיסכון בחשמל

      SmartPower לחיסכון בחשמל

      באמצעות המערכת, ניתן לשלוט על עוצמת התאורה האחורית ולהגדירה מראש, כדי לצמצם את צריכת החשמל בעד 50% - דבר החוסך בצורה משמעותית בעלויות החשמל.

      Designed for 24/7 operation

      Designed for 24/7 operation

      Because business never sleeps, our signage displays are designed for 24/7 use. Taking advantage of superior components to ensure a higher level of quality, you can count on this range of models for complete around-the-clock reliability.

      Full HD LED technology for brilliant images

      White LED's are solid state devices which light up to full, consistent brightness faster saving startup time. LED's are free from mercury content which allows for eco-friendly recycling and disposal process. LED's allow for better dimming control of LCD backlight, resulting in super high contrast ratio. It also gives superior color reproduction thanks to consistent brightness across the screen.

      IPS wide view technology for image and color accuracy

      Philips IPS displays uses an advanced technology which gives you extra wide viewing angles of 178/178 degree, making it possible to view the display from almost any angle - even in portrait mode. IPS displays gives you remarkably crisp images with vivid colors, especially suitable for professional video wall and menuboard applications which demand color accuracy and consistent brightness at all times.

      Optional OPS Slot

      Open Pluggable Specification is an industry standard slot in to which you can add an OPS-compatible media player. This gives you the ability to upgrade or change your hardware whenever you need. Turning your display in to an all-in-one digital signage solution has become simplicity personified.

      Connect your display and start sharing with DLNA

      Simply share & stream content from your mobile device or media player to your display with all DLNA compliant media devices. Connect each display with an ethernet cable and manage your content real time within your local network. Simply connect your display and start sharing.

      מפרט טכני

      • תמונה/תצוגה

        גודל אלכסוני של המסך (ביחידות מטריות)
        139  ס"מ
        גודל אלכסוני של המסך (באינצ'ים)
        54.6  אינץ'
        יחס רוחב-גובה
        16:9
        רזולוציית הפנל
        1,920 X 1,080p
        מרווח בין פיקסלים
        0.63 x 0.63 mm
        רזולוציה אופטימלית
        1920 x 1080 @ 60 Hz
        בהירות
        450  cd/m²
        צבעי התצוגה
        1073.3 million
        יחס ניגודיות (טיפוסי)
        1300:1
        יחס ניגודיות דינמית
        500,000:1
        זמן תגובה (טיפוסי)
        12  ms
        זווית צפייה (אופקית)
        178  מעלות
        זווית צפייה (אנכית)
        178  מעלות
        שיפור תמונה
        • 3/2 - 2/2 motion pull down
        • 3D Combfilter
        • Motion compens. deinterlacing
        • סריקה פרוגרסיבית
        • 3D MA deinterlacing
        • שיפור ניגודיות דינמי

      • קישוריות

        יציאת שמע
        • שמע שמאל/ימין (RCA)
        • מחבר לרמקול חיצוני
        כניסת וידאו
        • DisplayPort (1.2)
        • HDMI (x2)
        • DVI-D
        • VGA (D-Sub אנלוגי)
        • USB
        • Component (RCA)
        • Composite (RCA)
        כניסת שמע
        • שקע 3.5 מ"מ
        • שמע שמאל/ימין (RCA)
        חיבורים אחרים
        OPS
        יציאת וידאו
        • DisplayPort
        • DVI-I
        • VGA (D-Sub אנלוגי)
        בקרה חיצונית
        • RJ45
        • שקע 2.5 מ"מ (כניסה/יציאה) RS232C
        • שקע 3.5 מ"מ (כניסה/יציאה) IR

      • נוחות

        הצבה
        • לרוחב
        • לאורך
        מטריצה מדורגת
        Up to 10 x 10
        פונקציות לחיסכון בחשמל
        Pixel Shift, Low Bright
        בקרת מקלדת
        • נסתר
        • ניתן לנעילה
        לולאת אותות
        • RS232
        • DVI
        • לולאת IR
        • VGA
        • DisplayPort
        קלות ההתקנה
        • יציאת AC
        • תוספת חכמה
        פונקציות לחיסכון בחשמל
        Smart Power
        נוחות אחרת
        ידיות נשיאה
        ניתן לבקרה ברשת
        • RJ45
        • RS232
        • One Wire (HDMI-CEC)
        • Card OPS RS232
        • HDMI (חוט אחד)

      • צליל

        רמקולים מובנים
        2 x 10 W RMS

      • חשמל

        רשת החשמל
        100 ~ 240 VAC, 50 ~ 60 Hz
        צריכה (במצב מופעל)
        122.52 W (EnergyStar 6.0 test method)
        צריכת חשמל במצב המתנה
        <0.4 W

      • רזולוציית תצוגה נתמכת

        תבניות מחשב
        • 1920 x 1200, 60 הרץ
        • 1920 x 1080, 60 הרץ
        • 1440 x 900, 60 הרץ
        • 1366 x 768, 60 הרץ
        • 1360 x 768, 60 הרץ
        • 1280 x 800, 60 הרץ
        • 1280 x 768, 60 הרץ
        • 1,024 x 768, 60 הרץ
        • 800 x 600, 56, 60, 72, 75 הרץ
        • 640 x 480, 60, 67, 72, 75 הרץ
        תבניות וידאו
        • 1080p, 50, 60 הרץ
        • 1080i, 50, 60 הרץ
        • 720p, 50, 60 הרץ
        • 576i, 50 הרץ
        • 576p, 50 הרץ
        • 480p, 60 הרץ
        • 480i, 60 הרץ

      • מידות

        הרכבת תוסף חכם
        100 x 100 mm, 100 x 200 mm
        רוחב המקלט
        1247.0  מ"מ
        משקל המוצר
        30.3  ק"ג
        גובה המקלט
        717.8  מ"מ
        עומק המקלט
        70.0  מ"מ
        התקנה על קיר
        400 x 400 mm, 400 x 200 mm, 200 x 200 mm
        רוחב המסגרת
        15.8 mm

      • תנאי הפעלה

        גובה
        0 ~ 3000 m
        טווח טמפרטורות (הפעלה)
        0 - 40  °C
        MTBF (זמן ממוצע בין תקלות)
        60,000  hour(s)
        לחות יחסית
        5 - 90  %
        טווח טמפרטורות (אחסון)
        -20 ~ 60  °C

      • יישומי מולטימדיה

        הקרנת וידאו דרך USB
        • M2TS
        • M4V
        • MK3D
        • MKV
        • MP4
        • MPEG
        • MPG
        • MTS
        • TS
        • TTS
        • VOB
        • WMV
        הצגת תמונה דרך USB
        • BMP
        • GIF
        • JPEG
        • JPG
        השמעת שמע דרך USB
        • AAC
        • AIF
        • AIFF
        • M4A
        • MP3
        • WAV
        • WMA
        • ASF
        • LPCM
        • M3U
        • MP4

      • אביזרים

        אביזרים כלולים
        • שלט רחוק
        • סוללה לשלט רחוק
        • כבל מתח AC
        • כבל VGA
        • תקליטור עם מדריך למשתמש
        • מדריך התחלה מהירה
        • כבל RS232
        אביזרים אופציונליים
        • ערכת כיול צבעים (CCK4602)
        • HDBaseT OPS Receiver (CRD25)
        מעמד
        BM04642 (Optional)

      • שונות

        שפות מוצגות על המסך
        • ספרדית
        • צרפתית
        • German
        • Italian
        • פולנית
        • טורקית
        • רוסית
        • ספרדית
        • סינית מפושטת
        • סינית מסורתית
        • ערבית
        • יפנית
        אחריות
        3 year warranty
        אישורים תקינתיים
        • CE
        • FCC קבוצה B
        • CCC
        • RoHS (הגבלת חומרים מסוכנים)
        • UL/cUL
        • C-Tick
        • BSMI
        • CB
        • GOST
        • J-Moss
        • PSE
        • VCCI

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • שלט רחוק
      • סוללה לשלט רחוק
      • כבל מתח AC
      • כבל VGA
      • תקליטור עם מדריך למשתמש
      • מדריך התחלה מהירה
      • כבל RS232
      • אביזרים אופציונליים: ערכת כיול צבעים (CCK4602)
      • אביזרים אופציונליים: HDBaseT OPS Receiver (CRD25)

      קבל תמיכה במוצר זה

      גש לטיפול צרכני

