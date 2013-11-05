Wow your audience with the most stunning video wall. Incorporating the ultra narrow bezels to maximize the viewing experience, our displays are sure to get your marketing messages across in style. See all benefits
למרבה הצער, מוצר זה אינו זמין עוד
מוצר זה זכאי להקלה במע"מ
אם אתה זכאי להקלה במע"מ על מכשירים רפואיים, אתה יכול לתבוע זאת במוצר זה. סכום המע"מ ינוכה מהמחיר המוצג לעיל. חפש פרטים מלאים בסל הקניות שלך.
Signage Solutions Video Wall Display
Create the most stunning video walls
Keeping your content up and running is critical for demanding commercial applications. While it is unlikely you will face a content disaster, FailOver provides content protection with a revolutionary technology that plays back-up content on screen in the event of a media player failure. FailOver automatically kicks in when the primary input fails. Simply select a primary input connection and a FailOver connection and your ready for instant protection.
Designed for 24/7 operation
Because business never sleeps, our signage displays are designed for 24/7 use. Taking advantage of superior components to ensure a higher level of quality, you can count on this range of models for complete around-the-clock reliability.
Full HD LED technology for brilliant images
White LED's are solid state devices which light up to full, consistent brightness faster saving startup time. LED's are free from mercury content which allows for eco-friendly recycling and disposal process. LED's allow for better dimming control of LCD backlight, resulting in super high contrast ratio. It also gives superior color reproduction thanks to consistent brightness across the screen.
IPS wide view technology for image and color accuracy
Philips IPS displays uses an advanced technology which gives you extra wide viewing angles of 178/178 degree, making it possible to view the display from almost any angle - even in portrait mode. IPS displays gives you remarkably crisp images with vivid colors, especially suitable for professional video wall and menuboard applications which demand color accuracy and consistent brightness at all times.
High brightness for clearer images
Enjoy a clearer image in areas with greater ambient brightness thanks to the 800 nit panel. Your audience can enjoy better image quality in locations that are away from direct sunlight yet still brighter than average, optimizing the viewing experience.
Bezel-less design for stunning video walls
Create the most stunning video walls with zero bezel displays. Configurable in a formation of up to 5 x 5 displays, and with some of the narrowest mullions in the industry, you will hardly notice the gap between the pictures, giving you the most incredible and memorable visual experience.
Advanced Color Calibration
Ensure a uniform color across all displays installed in your network thanks to our advanced color calibration tool. This tool will automatically adjust all displays in your signage application to ensure the ultimate in color consistency to give your audience the most memorable visual experience.
Smart Control Software Suite
Control and manage all of the signage displays on your network with this powerful software tool which allows you to change the settings of your display centrally via an RJ45 or RS232 connection. Smart Control allows you to set the video input, modify the color settings, set the display's ID when creating video walls and even diagnose each display's status, giving you all the power you need to manage your displays from one central location.
Open Pluggable Specification Slot
Developed for the Digital Signage market, the Open Pluggable Specification (OPS) slot is designed to make changing or upgrading your media player mere child’s play. Simply plug your media player in to the display - and you’re ready. No matter whether you have an entry level, mid-range or high-end media player, OPS is fully compatible bringing you a lower TCO over the longer term.
IR Passthrough
Control all displays in your signage network through one single remote control, via the primary display. Simple and convenient, this means you don't have to worry about other displays changing configuration settings when using your remote control unit.
Portrait mode operability
This display is also able to be safely and reliably mounted in portrait position.