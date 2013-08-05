תנאי חיפוש

Signage Solutions

תצוגת E-Line

BDL6520EL/00
  • הקסם את הקהל שלך הקסם את הקהל שלך הקסם את הקהל שלך
    העברה מרבית של תכניך תוך כדי הורדת עלות הבעלות הכוללת מעולם לא הייתה כל כך קלה. צג 65" זה מציע איכות תמונת HD עוצרת נשימה יחד עם תצרוכת חשמל נמוכה. See all benefits

    העברה מרבית של תכניך תוך כדי הורדת עלות הבעלות הכוללת מעולם לא הייתה כל כך קלה. צג 65" זה מציע איכות תמונת HD עוצרת נשימה יחד עם תצרוכת חשמל נמוכה. See all benefits

    הקסם את הקהל שלך

    העברה מרבית של תכניך תוך כדי הורדת עלות הבעלות הכוללת מעולם לא הייתה כל כך קלה. צג 65" זה מציע איכות תמונת HD עוצרת נשימה יחד עם תצרוכת חשמל נמוכה. See all benefits

    העברה מרבית של תכניך תוך כדי הורדת עלות הבעלות הכוללת מעולם לא הייתה כל כך קלה. צג 65" זה מציע איכות תמונת HD עוצרת נשימה יחד עם תצרוכת חשמל נמוכה. See all benefits

      הקסם את הקהל שלך

      בעזרת חוויה מרשימה של מסך רחב

      • 65"
      • תאורה אחורית בשוליים מסוג LED
      • Full HD
      SmartPower for energy saving

      SmartPower for energy saving

      The backlight intensity can be controlled and pre-set by the system to reduce the power consumption by up to 50%, which saves substantially on energy costs.

      Designed for 24/7 operation

      Designed for 24/7 operation

      Because business never sleeps, our signage displays are designed for 24/7 use. Taking advantage of superior components to ensure a higher level of quality, you can count on this range of models for complete around-the-clock reliability.

      Full HD LED technology for brilliant images

      White LED's are solid state devices which light up to full, consistent brightness faster saving startup time. LED's are free from mercury content which allows for eco-friendly recycling and disposal process. LED's allow for better dimming control of LCD backlight, resulting in super high contrast ratio. It also gives superior color reproduction thanks to consistent brightness across the screen.

      AMVA for wide-view super-high contrast, vivid images

      Philips AMVA LED display uses an advanced multi-domain vertical alignment technology which gives you super-high static contrast ratios for extra vivid and bright images. While standard applications are handled with ease, it is especially suitable for graphical demanding applications. It's optimized pixel management technology gives you 178/178 degree extra wide viewing angle, resulting in crisp images even in portrait mode.

      Smart Control Software Suite

      Control and manage all of the signage displays on your network with this powerful software tool which allows you to change the settings of your display centrally via an RJ45 or RS232 connection. Smart Control allows you to set the video input, modify the color settings, set the display's ID when creating video walls and even diagnose each display's status, giving you all the power you need to manage your displays from one central location.

      Open Pluggable Specification Slot

      Developed for the Digital Signage market, the Open Pluggable Specification (OPS) slot is designed to make changing or upgrading your media player mere child’s play. Simply plug your media player in to the display - and you’re ready. No matter whether you have an entry level, mid-range or high-end media player, OPS is fully compatible bringing you a lower TCO over the longer term.

      Smart insert in the backcover to place a small pc

      Professional PC's are part of most public signage installations. Quite often they increase the overall depth to the display and cause a lot of cable clutter. So we have designed this display with Smart insert in the back cover which is ideal for the integration of a professional small form factor PC. On top of that, the cable management system offers a great solution to keep your cables neat and professional looking.

      מצב הקפאה לקבלת מצגות חלקות

      הפעל את אפשרות ההקפאה במהלך המצגת כדי להחליף את התוכן שבמחשב שלך מבלי שהקהל יראה אותו. כשאתה מוכן להציג שוב את מקור הווידיאו חי, פשוט נטרל את אפשרות ההקפאה.

      Power consumption below the industry average

      Reduction of the electrical power required to operate a device.

      יכולת תפעול במצב לאורך

      את התצוגה הזו ניתן להרכיב גם לאורך, בבטחה ובאמינות.

      מפרט טכני

      • תמונה/תצוגה

        גודל אלכסוני של המסך (ביחידות מטריות)
        163.9  ס"מ
        גודל אלכסוני של המסך (באינצ'ים)
        64.5  אינץ'
        יחס רוחב-גובה
        16:9
        רזולוציית הפנל
        1,920 X 1,080p
        מרווח בין פיקסלים
        0.74 x 0.74 מ"מ
        רזולוציה אופטימלית
        1,080 x 1,920ב-60 הרץ
        בהירות
        360  cd/m²
        צבעי התצוגה
        1.07 מיליארד
        יחס ניגודיות (טיפוסי)
        4000:1
        זמן תגובה (טיפוסי)
        8  ms
        זווית צפייה (אופקית)
        178  מעלות
        זווית צפייה (אנכית)
        178  מעלות
        שיפור תמונה
        • 3/2 - 2/2 motion pull down
        • 3D Combfilter
        • 3D MA deinterlacing
        • שיפור ניגודיות דינמי
        • Motion compens. deinterlacing
        טיפול בפני השטח
        ציפוי מונע ברק

      • קישוריות

        יציאת שמע
        • שמע שמאל/ימין (RCA)
        • מחבר לרמקול חיצוני
        כניסת וידאו
        • DVI-D
        • HDMI
        • VGA (D-Sub אנלוגי)
        • S-Video (DIN מיני Y/C 1x
        • קומפוננט (BNC)
        • קומפוזיט (BNC)
        כניסת שמע
        • שקע 3.5 מ"מ
        • שמע שמאל/ימין (RCA)
        חיבורים אחרים
        • OPS
        • יציאת AC
        יציאת וידאו
        • VGA (D-Sub אנלוגי)
        • קומפוזיט (BNC)
        בקרה חיצונית
        • RJ45
        • RS232C (in/out) D-Sub9

      • נוחות

        הצבה
        • לרוחב
        • לאורך
        תמונה בתוך תמונה
        • PBP
        • PIP
        • POP
        מטריצה מדורגת
        עד 5 x 5
        בקרת מקלדת
        • נסתר
        • ניתן לנעילה
        אות משלט רחוק
        ניתן לנעילה
        לולאת אותות
        • VGA
        • RS232
        קלות ההתקנה
        • יציאת AC
        • תוספת חכמה
        פונקציות לחיסכון בחשמל
        Smart Power
        נוחות אחרת
        ידיות נשיאה
        פונקציות בקרת בטיחות
        • בקרת חום
        • חיישן טמפרטורה
        ביצועי תמונה
        בקרת צבע מתקדמת
        ניתן לבקרה ברשת
        • RJ45
        • RS232
        • HDMI (חוט אחד)
        Packaging
        Reusable box

      • צליל

        רמקולים מובנים
        2 x 10 ואט (RMS)

      • חשמל

        רשת החשמל
        100- 240 וולט AC, 50 - 60 הרץ
        תצרוכת (טיפוסית)
        250  W
        צריכת חשמל במצב המתנה
        0.5 ואט

      • רזולוציית תצוגה נתמכת

        תבניות מחשב
        • 1920 x 1200, 60 הרץ
        • 1920 x 1080, 60 הרץ
        • 1600 x 1200, 60 הרץ
        • 1440 x 900, 60 הרץ
        • 1366 x 768, 60 הרץ
        • 1360 x 768, 60 הרץ
        • 1280 x 1024, 60 הרץ
        • 1280 x 800, 60 הרץ
        • 1280 x 768, 60 הרץ
        • 1,024 x 768, 60 הרץ
        • 800 x 600, 60, 72, 75 הרץ
        • 640 x 480, 60, 67, 72, 75 הרץ
        תבניות וידאו
        • 1080i, 50, 60 הרץ
        • 1080p, 50, 60 הרץ
        • 480i, 60 הרץ
        • 480p, 60 הרץ
        • 576i, 50 הרץ
        • 576p, 50 הרץ
        • 720p, 50, 60 הרץ

      • מידות

        הרכבת תוסף חכם
        100 x 100 מ"מ, 100 x 200 מ"מ
        רוחב המקלט
        1552.0  מ"מ
        משקל המוצר
        52  ק"ג
        גובה המקלט
        927.1  מ"מ
        עומק המקלט
        93.0  מ"מ
        התקנה על קיר
        600 x 400 מ"מ
        רוחב המסגרת
        59 מ"מ

      • תנאי הפעלה

        טווח טמפרטורות (הפעלה)
        5 ~ 40  °C
        MTBF (זמן ממוצע בין תקלות)
        50,000  hour(s)
        לחות יחסית
        10 ~ 90  %
        טווח טמפרטורות (אחסון)
        -20 ~ 60  °C

      • אביזרים

        אביזרים כלולים
        • כבל מתח AC
        • סוללה לשלט רחוק
        • מדריך התחלה מהירה
        • שלט רחוק
        • תקליטור עם מדריך למשתמש
        • כבל VGA
        • כבל RS232

      • שונות

        שפות מוצגות על המסך
        • ספרדית
        • צרפתית
        • German
        • Italian
        • פולנית
        • רוסית
        • ספרדית
        • טורקית
        • סינית מפושטת
        • סינית מסורתית
        אחריות
        3 שנות אחריות
        אישורים תקינתיים
        • CE
        • FCC קבוצה B
        • UL/cUL
        • CCC
        • C-Tick
        • RoHS (הגבלת חומרים מסוכנים)
        • GOST

      • כבל מתח AC
      • סוללה לשלט רחוק
      • מדריך התחלה מהירה
      • שלט רחוק
      • תקליטור עם מדריך למשתמש
      • כבל VGA
      • כבל RS232

