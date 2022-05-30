Over the past decade we have transformed into a focused leader in health technology
Driven by purpose
At Philips, our purpose is to improve people’s health and well-being through meaningful innovation. We aim to improve 2.5 billion lives per year by 2030, including 400 million in underserved communities.
As a technology company, we – and our brand licensees – innovate for people with one consistent belief: there’s always a way to make life better.
Our strategy
We consider people’s entire health journey
At Philips, we see healthcare as a connected whole. Helping people to live healthily and prevent disease. Giving clinicians the tools they need to make a precision diagnosis and deliver personalized treatment. Aiding the patient's recovery at home in the community. All supported by a seamless flow of data.
We have a proud heritage of ground-breaking innovation that stretches back almost 130 years. Meaningful innovation – focused on our customers’ needs – remains at the heart of everything we do.
€ 1.8 billion
invested in R&D in 2021
50%
software/data science focus in R&D
57,000
patent rights
#1 medtech company
in Boston Consulting Group’s 2020 ‘Top 50 most innovative companies’
Derwent Top 100 Global Innovator ™
8th year in a row
Yet in an industry as fast-moving as ours, we can rarely innovate in isolation. Increasingly, this means partnering with healthcare providers, start-ups, universities (especially university hospitals) and other companies.
As a responsible company, we operate sustainably, to high Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) standards. We continue to embed sustainability ever deeper in the way we do business – in our own operations and beyond, together with our partners.
