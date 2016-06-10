HomeID Privacy Notice
The HomeID app (“App”) uses personal data collected or processed through the App, including personal data processed by any Philips kitchen appliance that you decide to pair with the App (“Device”). The purpose of this Privacy Notice is to help you understand our privacy practices when you use our Services, including what information and personal data we collect, why we collect it, and what we do with it, as well as your individual rights. This Privacy Notice applies to personal data collected or processed by the App, which is controlled by or under control of Versuni Netherlands B.V. or any of its affiliates or subsidiaries (”Versuni”, “our”, “we” or “us”). Please also read our Terms of Use, which describe the terms under which you use our Services.
The HomeID app (“App”) uses personal data collected or processed through the App, including personal data processed by any Philips kitchen appliance that you decide to pair with the App (“Device”).
The purpose of this Privacy Notice is to help you understand our privacy practices when you use our Services, including what information and personal data we collect, why we collect it, and what we do with it, as well as your individual rights. This Privacy Notice applies to personal data collected or processed by the App, which is controlled by or under control of Versuni Netherlands B.V. or any of its affiliates or subsidiaries (”Versuni”, “our”, “we” or “us”).
Please also read our Terms of Use, which describe the terms under which you use our Services.
We receive or collect personal data, as described in detail below, when we provide our Services, including when you access, download and install the App. We associate your personal data with unique identifiers. You are not legally obligated to provide us access to this information. However, you may not be able to access or use certain of our Services without providing the information described below.
Sensitive Personal Data Before collecting any sensitive data, we will inform you and ask your explicit consent in accordance with the Israeli Protection of Privacy Law, 5741-1981 and regulations promulgated thereunder.
Other than that, we ask you not to send or disclose any sensitive personal data (e.g., social security numbers, information related to racial or ethnic origin, political opinions, religious, philosophical or other beliefs, health, sex life or sexual orientation, biometrics or genetic characteristics, criminal background or trade union membership) to us, in or through the App, or by any other means.
Sensitive Personal Data
Before collecting any sensitive data, we will inform you and ask your explicit consent in accordance with the Israeli Protection of Privacy Law, 5741-1981 and regulations promulgated thereunder.
Account Data We collect your personal data when you create an account.
Your consent serves as the legal basis under the Israeli Protection of Privacy Law, 5741-1981 and the regulations promulgated thereunder (“Protection of Privacy Law”), for the lawful processing of your Account Data to provide the Services.
Account Data
We collect your personal data when you create an account.
Other Provided Data When using the App, you can create a profile consisting of your name/nickname, a short description of yourself, your home country, your generated and favorited content and other profiles you follow. We process these details together with your private settings including your preferred cuisines, unit system, Devices you own and information we observe when you use our Services. Your consent serves as the legal basis under the Protection of Privacy Law, for the lawful processing of your Other Provided Data to provide the Services.
Other Provided Data
When using the App, you can create a profile consisting of your name/nickname, a short description of yourself, your home country, your generated and favorited content and other profiles you follow. We process these details together with your private settings including your preferred cuisines, unit system, Devices you own and information we observe when you use our Services.
Your consent serves as the legal basis under the Protection of Privacy Law, for the lawful processing of your Other Provided Data to provide the Services.
Device Data When you choose to pair the App with your Device, we collect device-specific information whenever you access or use the Device, including the unique user device number, country of your selection, time zone and session and usage data. For example, this may be: We use your Device Data to provide you with personalized services for all coffee related consumables, including recording your Device Data for purposes of Amazon Replenishment Services, as detailed further below. Because your Device(s) Data are only processed when you choose to pair your Device(s) with the App for purposes of the Services, we consider this processing to be necessary for the performance of a contract to which you are party and/or based on legitimate interest.
Device Data
When you choose to pair the App with your Device, we collect device-specific information whenever you access or use the Device, including the unique user device number, country of your selection, time zone and session and usage data. For example, this may be:
We use your Device Data to provide you with personalized services for all coffee related consumables, including recording your Device Data for purposes of Amazon Replenishment Services, as detailed further below.
Because your Device(s) Data are only processed when you choose to pair your Device(s) with the App for purposes of the Services, we consider this processing to be necessary for the performance of a contract to which you are party and/or based on legitimate interest.
Cookies and Analytics We use cookies, tags or similar technologies (“Cookies”) to operate, provide, improve, understand and customize our Services. Cookies allow us to recognize your mobile device and collect information and personal data including your unique user device number, the IP address of your mobile device, the type of mobile internet browser or operating system you use, session and usage data, or service-related performance information, which is information about your use of the App. Based on your mobile device’s IP address and SIM card carrier information we can show you country specific content (including information in your local language). To give you a more personalized experience, we process your Cookie and Analytics data to show you the right content and send you recommendations, In-App messages and Push Notifications (if you decide to allow this in the app settings). We may also use your Cookie and Analytics data to ask you questions or invite you to participate in surveys or research projects. When you decide to participate, we process your account credentials, responses, opinions and experiences. We use this data to improve the Services and develop new products and services in the kitchen appliances domain. Our service providers use Cookies to help us collect your information on our behalf and pursuant to our instructions. Currently these are the third-party Cookies the App uses: Please note that we only process your Cookie and Analytics information after you have provided consent, as required by the Protection of Privacy Law.
Please note, concerning possible third-party advertising in the App we do not share your personal data with these partners. Even if you opt in to receive marketing and if you allow all Cookies, we do not share your personal data with the advertising third-party. What we do is analyze the effectiveness of such partnership campaigns and inform our partners on the effectiveness (e.g. how many App users have clicked on the ad, how many App users have invoked the offer). We are able to analyze this from reviewing the App usage and when you accept the Branch Metrics Cookie mentioned below. The external reporting of this effectiveness study is happening on an aggregated basis only, which means that our partner – the third-party – will not be able to redirect this information to any individual App user.
Cookies and Analytics
We use cookies, tags or similar technologies (“Cookies”) to operate, provide, improve, understand and customize our Services. Cookies allow us to recognize your mobile device and collect information and personal data including your unique user device number, the IP address of your mobile device, the type of mobile internet browser or operating system you use, session and usage data, or service-related performance information, which is information about your use of the App. Based on your mobile device’s IP address and SIM card carrier information we can show you country specific content (including information in your local language).
To give you a more personalized experience, we process your Cookie and Analytics data to show you the right content and send you recommendations, In-App messages and Push Notifications (if you decide to allow this in the app settings).
We may also use your Cookie and Analytics data to ask you questions or invite you to participate in surveys or research projects. When you decide to participate, we process your account credentials, responses, opinions and experiences. We use this data to improve the Services and develop new products and services in the kitchen appliances domain.
Our service providers use Cookies to help us collect your information on our behalf and pursuant to our instructions. Currently these are the third-party Cookies the App uses:
Please note that we only process your Cookie and Analytics information after you have provided consent, as required by the Protection of Privacy Law.
Ratings and Review Data If you write a review or rate the App on the app stores, we may process such information to respond to your comments and questions, understand how you feel when using the App, get familiar with your general perception of the App and our brand, and use these insights to improve the App and/or our products and services. We can only see your app store username, ratings, comments and any other detail you decide to share with us or make publicly available. Unless you require us to do so, we do not link this information to your account credentials or any other information we hold from you. Where you require customer support, we may use your data to follow-up on your case and guide you through our customer support process in accordance with section ‘Customer support’ further below. Your consent serves as the legal basis under the Protection of Privacy Law, for the lawful processing of your ratings and review data.
Ratings and Review Data
If you write a review or rate the App on the app stores, we may process such information to respond to your comments and questions, understand how you feel when using the App, get familiar with your general perception of the App and our brand, and use these insights to improve the App and/or our products and services. We can only see your app store username, ratings, comments and any other detail you decide to share with us or make publicly available. Unless you require us to do so, we do not link this information to your account credentials or any other information we hold from you. Where you require customer support, we may use your data to follow-up on your case and guide you through our customer support process in accordance with section ‘Customer support’ further below. Your consent serves as the legal basis under the Protection of Privacy Law, for the lawful processing of your ratings and review data.
Customer support When you require customer support, you may provide us with information related to your use of our Services, including your interaction with Versuni, and how to contact you so we can provide the required support. We operate and provide our Services, including providing customer support, and improving, fixing, and customizing our Services. We also use your information to respond to you when you contact us.
Your consent serves as the legal basis under the Protection of Privacy Law, for the lawful processing of your Customer Support data.
Customer support
When you require customer support, you may provide us with information related to your use of our Services, including your interaction with Versuni, and how to contact you so we can provide the required support. We operate and provide our Services, including providing customer support, and improving, fixing, and customizing our Services. We also use your information to respond to you when you contact us.
Combined Data We may combine your personal data, including Account Data, Other Provided Data, Device Data, Cookie and Analytics Data, with data collected during your interactions and usage of the Versuni digital channels such as social media, websites, emails, apps and connected products, including your IP addresses, Cookies, mobile device information, communications you click on or tap, location details, and websites you visit. We use your Combined Data to improve the content, functionality and usability of the App, the Device(s) and Services as well as to develop new products and services. Your consent serves as the legal basis under the Protection of Privacy Law for the lawful processing of your Combined Data.
If you consent to receiving promotional communications about Versuni products, services, events and promotions or the promotional communications of the partners that we have carefully selected, we may send you marketing and promotional communications via email or digital channels, such as mobile apps and social media. To be able to tailor the communications to your preferences and behavior and provide you with a more relevant and personalized experience, we may analyze your Combined Data. You may opt-out and unsubscribe from such communications at any time
Combined Data
We may combine your personal data, including Account Data, Other Provided Data, Device Data, Cookie and Analytics Data, with data collected during your interactions and usage of the Versuni digital channels such as social media, websites, emails, apps and connected products, including your IP addresses, Cookies, mobile device information, communications you click on or tap, location details, and websites you visit.
We use your Combined Data to improve the content, functionality and usability of the App, the Device(s) and Services as well as to develop new products and services. Your consent serves as the legal basis under the Protection of Privacy Law for the lawful processing of your Combined Data.
Permissions The App may request your permission to access your mobile device’s storage capabilities, sensors or other features (e.g. photos, agenda, contacts, camera, Wi-Fi, geo-location, or Bluetooth). We require access when strictly necessary to provide the Services as detailed below.
Permissions
The App may request your permission to access your mobile device’s storage capabilities, sensors or other features (e.g. photos, agenda, contacts, camera, Wi-Fi, geo-location, or Bluetooth). We require access when strictly necessary to provide the Services as detailed below.
With whom are Personal Data shared? Versuni may disclose your personal data to third party service providers, business partners, or other third parties in accordance with this Privacy Notice and/or applicable law.
With whom are Personal Data shared?
Versuni may disclose your personal data to third party service providers, business partners, or other third parties in accordance with this Privacy Notice and/or applicable law.
Service Providers We work with third-party service providers to help us operate, provide, improve, understand, customize, support and market our Services. We may share your personal data with the following service providers: These service providers deliver the necessary hardware, software, networking, storage, and/or related technology that we require to perform App analytics. See also above under Cookies and Analytics. Versuni requires its service providers to provide an adequate level of protection to your personal data similar to the level that we provide. We require our service providers to process your personal data only in accordance with our instructions and only for the specific purposes mentioned above, to have access to the minimum amount of data they need to deliver a specific service, and to protect the security of your personal data. Other third-parties Versuni may also work with third parties who process your personal data for their own purposes. If Versuni shares personal data with third parties that use your personal data for their own purposes, Versuni will ensure to inform you and/or obtain your consent in accordance with applicable laws before sharing your personal data. In this case, please read their privacy notices carefully as they inform about their privacy practices, including, what type of personal data they collect, how they use, process and protect them. Please note, concerning possible third-party advertising in the App we do not share your personal data with these partners. Even if you opt in to receive marketing and if you allow all Cookies, we do not share your personal data with the advertising third-party. What we do is analyze the effectiveness of such partnership campaigns and inform our partners on the effectiveness (e.g. how many App users have clicked on the ad, how many App users have invoked the offer). We are able to analyze this from reviewing the App usage and when you accept the Branch Metrics Cookie mentioned before. The external reporting of this effectiveness study is happening on an aggregated basis only, which means that our partner – the third-party – will not be able to redirect this information to any individual App user. Versuni sometimes sells a business or a part of a business to another company. Such a transfer of ownership could include the transfer of your personal data directly related to that business, to the purchasing company. All of our rights and obligations under our Privacy Notice are freely assignable by Versuni to any of our affiliates, in connection with a merger, acquisition, restructuring, or sale of assets, or by operation of law or otherwise, and we may transfer your personal data to any of our affiliates, successor entities, or new owner. Amazon Depending on the Device model you use, the Kitchen Plus/ Coffee Plus Skill (“Skill”) allows you to control your Device and obtain information via Amazon Alexa. When you enable the Skill, Versuni allows you to connect your Amazon Account to the Versuni account you use to login to the App. When connecting your accounts, Versuni and Amazon independently adopt technical measures to validate your identity. Versuni shares account identifiers but does not share your account credentials, including name or email address, with Amazon. When you speak to Alexa, Amazon sends a written version of your voice commands to Versuni together with a unique identifier. We process this information to execute your commands and issue a response in accordance with our Privacy Notice. We share our written response with Amazon so that Amazon can inform you about the outcome of your command in accordance with Amazon’s Privacy Notice and Terms of Use. Versuni and Alexa may also exchange information on the Device you decide to control through the Skill, including when you update, change or remove a Device. In some countries, we support DRS. When you subscribe to DRS, the App will place automatic Beans or Aquaclean filter order for you via Amazon. For such purposes, you will have to log in to your Amazon Account, and Amazon will provide its own services to you. When you set-up your DRS subscription, we share the following data with Amazon: the serial number and model (hx number) of your Device, and your daily aggregated Beans or Aquaclean filters inventory. To keep track of your subscription, we store your Amazon Customer ID. If you unsubscribe to DRS, we will delete such Customer ID. Cross-border transfer Your personal data may be stored and processed in any country where we have facilities or in which we engage service providers, and by using the Services you acknowledge and agree to the transfer (if any) of information to countries outside of your country of residence, which may have data protection rules that are different from those of your country. In certain circumstances, courts, law enforcement agencies, regulatory agencies or security authorities in those other countries may be entitled to access your personal data. If you are located in the EEA, your personal data may be transferred to our affiliates or service providers in non-EEA countries that are recognized by the European Commission as providing an adequate level of data protection according to EEA standards. For transfers from the EEA to countries not considered adequate by the European Commission, we have put in place adequate measures, such as standard contractual clauses adopted by the European Commission to protect your personal data. How long do we keep your data? We will retain your personal data for as long as needed or permitted in light of the purpose(s) for which the data is collected. The criteria we use to determine our retention periods include: (i) the length of time you use the App and Services; (ii) whether there is a legal obligation to which we are subject; or (iii) whether retention is advisable in light of our legal position (such as in regard to applicable statutes of limitations, litigation or regulatory investigations).
These service providers deliver the necessary hardware, software, networking, storage, transactional services and/or related technology required to run the App or provide the Services.
You understand that your commands and responses may amount to personal data. You also understand that Amazon provides its own services to you and by providing consent, you instruct us to share your personal data with Amazon. Amazon may process your personal data in countries outside of your country of residence, which may not provide adequate protection to personal data in line with the Protection of Privacy Law, 5741-1981 and the regulations promulgated thereunder. You can revoke your consent at any time by disabling the Skill. Please read Amazon’s Privacy Notice and Terms of Use for further information.
Service Providers
We work with third-party service providers to help us operate, provide, improve, understand, customize, support and market our Services.
We may share your personal data with the following service providers:
These service providers deliver the necessary hardware, software, networking, storage, and/or related technology that we require to perform App analytics. See also above under Cookies and Analytics.
Versuni requires its service providers to provide an adequate level of protection to your personal data similar to the level that we provide. We require our service providers to process your personal data only in accordance with our instructions and only for the specific purposes mentioned above, to have access to the minimum amount of data they need to deliver a specific service, and to protect the security of your personal data.
Other third-parties
Versuni may also work with third parties who process your personal data for their own purposes. If Versuni shares personal data with third parties that use your personal data for their own purposes, Versuni will ensure to inform you and/or obtain your consent in accordance with applicable laws before sharing your personal data. In this case, please read their privacy notices carefully as they inform about their privacy practices, including, what type of personal data they collect, how they use, process and protect them.
Please note, concerning possible third-party advertising in the App we do not share your personal data with these partners. Even if you opt in to receive marketing and if you allow all Cookies, we do not share your personal data with the advertising third-party. What we do is analyze the effectiveness of such partnership campaigns and inform our partners on the effectiveness (e.g. how many App users have clicked on the ad, how many App users have invoked the offer). We are able to analyze this from reviewing the App usage and when you accept the Branch Metrics Cookie mentioned before. The external reporting of this effectiveness study is happening on an aggregated basis only, which means that our partner – the third-party – will not be able to redirect this information to any individual App user.
Versuni sometimes sells a business or a part of a business to another company. Such a transfer of ownership could include the transfer of your personal data directly related to that business, to the purchasing company. All of our rights and obligations under our Privacy Notice are freely assignable by Versuni to any of our affiliates, in connection with a merger, acquisition, restructuring, or sale of assets, or by operation of law or otherwise, and we may transfer your personal data to any of our affiliates, successor entities, or new owner.
Amazon
Depending on the Device model you use, the Kitchen Plus/ Coffee Plus Skill (“Skill”) allows you to control your Device and obtain information via Amazon Alexa.
When you enable the Skill, Versuni allows you to connect your Amazon Account to the Versuni account you use to login to the App. When connecting your accounts, Versuni and Amazon independently adopt technical measures to validate your identity. Versuni shares account identifiers but does not share your account credentials, including name or email address, with Amazon.
When you speak to Alexa, Amazon sends a written version of your voice commands to Versuni together with a unique identifier. We process this information to execute your commands and issue a response in accordance with our Privacy Notice. We share our written response with Amazon so that Amazon can inform you about the outcome of your command in accordance with Amazon’s Privacy Notice and Terms of Use. Versuni and Alexa may also exchange information on the Device you decide to control through the Skill, including when you update, change or remove a Device.
In some countries, we support DRS. When you subscribe to DRS, the App will place automatic Beans or Aquaclean filter order for you via Amazon. For such purposes, you will have to log in to your Amazon Account, and Amazon will provide its own services to you.
When you set-up your DRS subscription, we share the following data with Amazon: the serial number and model (hx number) of your Device, and your daily aggregated Beans or Aquaclean filters inventory. To keep track of your subscription, we store your Amazon Customer ID. If you unsubscribe to DRS, we will delete such Customer ID.
Cross-border transfer
Your personal data may be stored and processed in any country where we have facilities or in which we engage service providers, and by using the Services you acknowledge and agree to the transfer (if any) of information to countries outside of your country of residence, which may have data protection rules that are different from those of your country. In certain circumstances, courts, law enforcement agencies, regulatory agencies or security authorities in those other countries may be entitled to access your personal data.
If you are located in the EEA, your personal data may be transferred to our affiliates or service providers in non-EEA countries that are recognized by the European Commission as providing an adequate level of data protection according to EEA standards. For transfers from the EEA to countries not considered adequate by the European Commission, we have put in place adequate measures, such as standard contractual clauses adopted by the European Commission to protect your personal data.
How long do we keep your data?
We will retain your personal data for as long as needed or permitted in light of the purpose(s) for which the data is collected. The criteria we use to determine our retention periods include: (i) the length of time you use the App and Services; (ii) whether there is a legal obligation to which we are subject; or (iii) whether retention is advisable in light of our legal position (such as in regard to applicable statutes of limitations, litigation or regulatory investigations).
Your choices and rights If you would like to submit a request to access, rectify, erase, restrict or object to the processing of personal data that you have previously provided to us, or if you would like to submit a request to receive an electronic copy of your personal data for purposes of transmitting it to another company (to the extent this right to data portability is provided to you by applicable law), you may contact us here. We will respond to your request consistent with applicable law.
In your request, please make clear what personal data you would like to access, rectify, erase, restrict or object to its processing. For your protection, we may only implement requests with respect to the personal data associated with your account, your email address or other account information, that you use to send us your request, and we may need to verify your identity before implementing your request. We will try to comply with your request as soon as reasonably practicable.
Where we rely on consent to collect and/or process your personal data, you may withdraw your consent at any time, without affecting the lawfulness of processing based on consent before your withdrawal.
Please note that if you make use of (some of) your choices and rights, you may not be able to use, in whole or in part, our Services anymore.
When we process your personal data based on a legal obligation to which we are subject, including when you interact with us to exercise any of your rights, your consent serves as the basis for processing to be lawful in accordance with the Protection of Privacy Law.
Your choices and rights
If you would like to submit a request to access, rectify, erase, restrict or object to the processing of personal data that you have previously provided to us, or if you would like to submit a request to receive an electronic copy of your personal data for purposes of transmitting it to another company (to the extent this right to data portability is provided to you by applicable law), you may contact us here. We will respond to your request consistent with applicable law.
We protect your personal data We take seriously our duty to protect the data you entrust to Versuni against accidental or unauthorized alteration, loss, misuse, disclosure or access. Versuni uses a variety of security technologies, technical and organizational measures to help protect your data. For this purpose, we implement, among others, access controls, use firewalls and secure protocols.
We protect your personal data
We take seriously our duty to protect the data you entrust to Versuni against accidental or unauthorized alteration, loss, misuse, disclosure or access. Versuni uses a variety of security technologies, technical and organizational measures to help protect your data. For this purpose, we implement, among others, access controls, use firewalls and secure protocols.
Special information for parents While the Services are not directed to children, as defined under applicable law, it is Versuni policy to comply with the law when it requires parent or guardian permission before collecting, using or disclosing personal data of children. We are committed to protecting the privacy needs of children and we strongly encourage parents and guardians to take an active role in their children’s online activities and interests.
If a parent or guardian becomes aware that his or her child has provided us with his or her personal data without their consent, please contact us here. If we become aware that a child has provided us with personal data, we will delete his/her data from our files.
Special information for parents
While the Services are not directed to children, as defined under applicable law, it is Versuni policy to comply with the law when it requires parent or guardian permission before collecting, using or disclosing personal data of children. We are committed to protecting the privacy needs of children and we strongly encourage parents and guardians to take an active role in their children’s online activities and interests.
Changes to this Privacy Notice Our Services may change from time to time without prior notice to you. For this reason, we reserve the right to amend or update this Privacy Notice from time to time. When we update this Privacy Notice, we will also update the date at the top of this Privacy Notice.
We encourage you to review regularly the latest version of this Privacy Notice.
The new Privacy Notice will become effective immediately upon publication. If you do not agree to the revised notice, you should alter your preferences, or consider stop using our Services. By continuing to access or make use of our Services after those changes become effective, you acknowledge that you have been informed and agree to the Privacy Notice as amended.
Changes to this Privacy Notice
Our Services may change from time to time without prior notice to you. For this reason, we reserve the right to amend or update this Privacy Notice from time to time. When we update this Privacy Notice, we will also update the date at the top of this Privacy Notice.
Contact Us If you have any question about this Privacy Notice or about the way in which Versuni uses your personal data, you may contact Versuni or our Data Protection Officer here. Alternatively, you have the right to lodge a complaint with a supervisory authority competent for your country or region. Versuni Netherlands B.V. Claude Debussylaan 881082 MD Amsterdam The Netherlands
Contact Us
If you have any question about this Privacy Notice or about the way in which Versuni uses your personal data, you may contact Versuni or our Data Protection Officer here. Alternatively, you have the right to lodge a complaint with a supervisory authority competent for your country or region.
Versuni Netherlands B.V.
Claude Debussylaan 881082
MD Amsterdam
The Netherlands
You are about to visit a Philips global content pageContinue
ניתן לראות את האתר שלנו בצורה הטובה ביותר עם הגרסה האחרונה של Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome או Firefox.