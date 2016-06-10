Philips Sonicare App Privacy Notice

With whom are Personal Data shared?

Philips may disclose your personal data to our affiliates, third party service providers, business partners, or other third parties in accordance with this Privacy Notice and/or applicable law.

Affiliates We may share your data with other Philips entities that are part of the Philips Group. For instance, some Philips entities may help us manage the app infrastructure or manage your inquiries. Only people that strictly require access to fulfil their jobs will process your data.

Service Providers We work with third-party service providers to help us operate, provide, improve, understand, customize, support, and market our Services.

We may share your personal data with the following service providers: IT and Cloud Providers

These service providers deliver the necessary hardware, software, networking, storage, transactional services and/or related technology required to run the app or provide the Services.

Analytics and Survey Service Providers

These service providers deliver the necessary hardware, software, networking, storage, and/or related technology that we require to perform app analytics or run surveys.

Philips requires its service providers to provide an adequate level of protection to your personal data similar to the level that we provide. We require our service providers to process your personal data only in accordance with our instructions and only for the specific purposes mentioned above, to have access to the minimum amount of data they need to deliver a specific service, and to protect the security of your personal data.

Other Third Parties Philips may also work with third parties who process your personal data for their own purposes. If Philips shares personal data with third parties that use your personal data for their own purposes, Philips will ensure to inform you and/or obtain your consent in accordance with applicable laws before sharing your personal data. In this case, please read their privacy notices carefully as they inform about their privacy practices, including, what type of personal data they collect, how they use, process and protect them.

Philips sometimes sells a business or a part of a business to another company. Such a transfer of ownership could include the transfer of your personal data directly related to that business, to the purchasing company. All of our rights and obligations under our Privacy Notice are freely assignable by Philips to any of our affiliates, in connection with a merger, acquisition, restructuring, or sale of assets, or by operation of law or otherwise, and we may transfer your personal data to any of our affiliates, successor entities, or new owner. If the option is available in your country, we may share your personal data with the following third parties:

Third party service providers in accordance with this notice.

Third party service providers in accordance with this notice.

Insurance companies or oral healthcare providers. In some countries, you may join special Sonicare programs that allow you to instruct Philips to share your personal data with your insurer, dentist or healthcare provider. The personal data we process and share may include unique identifiers, registration information and brushing data, such as your associated participant code, brushing date, time, stamp, duration, coverage and additional brushing details. We may also analyze, combine and aggregate your data to prepare aggregated statistical reports in accordance with the terms of the program. If you enroll in these programs, you will receive supplementary information on how your data is handled. In this case, we may process and share your personal data based on your consent, to fulfill our contractual obligations when providing services to you or based on our legitimate interest. Please note that when you log in through your Facebook social media account via Android, you enable Facebook to collect the following information through the Facebook SDK: • App Events: This covers generic app Events (e.g. app Install, app launch) and other standard logging for product metrics (e.g. SDK loading and SDK performance). • Configuration data: After a user has logged in, the SDK makes periodic background requests to manage the lifetime of the access token automatically. • Error information: The SDK captures error information, including during initialization of the SDK, which may include a user ID of individuals who are logged in to Facebook. • Short-term data: The SDK measures some user activity for purposes of managing fraud and abuse. This data is only retained for a very short period for those not logged in to Facebook. Facebook may also collect analytics data on your use of the SDK, information about the name of the app you are using, the date when you authorized the login, and any URL associated with your login. You can find out more about how Facebook uses your information by reading Facebook's Data Policy. Please note that the Facebook login functionality is completely optional, we will always allow you to login using your Philips account. Finally, when required by law, or as necessary to protect our rights, we may share your data with public and governmental authorities.