Asthma Solutions

About 1 in 12 Americans have asthma

For many of the 25 million asthma patients in America, living an active lifestyle requires proper treatment. Lack of compliance to a treatment regime can sometimes be a problem that could affect their ability to maintain an active lifestyle. As a result, patients increase the likelihood of airway emergencies that could suddenly take them out of action.


Creating solutions that make it simpler and more inviting for them to take treatment may be the best answer. That’s why we’ve focused on developing comprehensive solutions that make it easier for patients to remain compliant while sustaining their active and healthy lifestyles.

 

Learn more about our airway disease solutions.

Managing asthma

Managing obstructive lung disease

Managing obstructive lung disease

Help your COPD and other lung disease patients find the freedom and sense of normalcy they want.

 

Read now

Treating restrictive lung disease at home

Treating restrictive lung disease at home

See how patients who require ventilation care can be transitioned

 

Read now

    InnoSpire Compressor nebulizer system

    InnoSpire Mini

    • Provides fast, effective treatment
    • Operates InnoSpire Mini for up to 90 minutes between charges
    • Allows for easy transport
    NOCTN191
    View product
    AsthmaPACK Personal asthma care kit

    AsthmaPACK For Adults

    • OptiChamber Diamond valved holding chamber for optimal drug delivery
    • Personal Best full range peak flow meter
    • Take Charge of your Asthma Instructional Videos
    HS720010
    View product

  • I-neb AAD System
    I-neb AAD System
    Sami the Seal Android App
    Sami the Seal Android App
  • OptiChamber Diamond Instructions for Use
    OptiChamber Diamond Instructions for Use

