Integrated diagnostic solutions for better patient care
Don’t let data and capabilities that are fragmented and siloed keep you from your mission of delivering timely, meaningful care. Discover solutions that aid you in the fast, accurate diagnoses that are crucial to your patients while also providing a more satisfying way of working. When it comes to healthcare informatics, you need a partner who understands not only IT, but also the many nuances of effective care delivery. Data access is the bedrock of quality care. Let us help you make the leap to fully integrated solutions so that you can take diagnostics to another level.
Discover Philips radiology informatics solutions to streamline the radiology workflow across the enterprise for multi-disciplinary collaboration.
Discover Philips cardiology informatics solutions to manage all cardiovascular information in one intuitive workspace for informed clinical decisions.
Accelerate the path from images to answers with the transition to digital pathology
Empower clinicians with Philips Advanced Visualization and AI solutions for enhanced diagnostic confidence and decision-making.
Discover a clear path for prostate cancer care with comprehensive urology solutions to guide you through every step of the patient journey.
The top five things to look for in an enterprise informatics partner