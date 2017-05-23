IntelliSpace Portal 9.0

תנאי חיפוש
IntelliSpace Portal, with over 70 clinical applications in total, is an advanced visualization platform that offers a single integrated solution to help you work quickly and efficiently with increased diagnostic confidence – especially during reading and follow-up of multi-faceted cases.
Advancing care for the body’s most complex organ
Manage pulmonary patients with just one reading
Access multiple modalities from one integrated platform
Work with multiple patient datasets, but one unifying vision
Diagnose within multiple clinical domains, with one standard for diagnosis
Use multiple advanced tools, while maintaining one consistent workflow
Greater clinical depth
Gain enhanced diagnostic capabilities for improved workflow and clinical depth:
More integrated
Connectivity is now smoother than ever with the Philips Suite of HealthCare Informatics solutions. VMware® scalability and improved prefetch and preprocessing capabilities help streamline your workflow.
Improved workflow
Machine learning helps predict your usage patterns to help speed time to analysis. Other operational and reporting enhancements are designed to streamline the user experience with Advanced Visualization.
Detect, diagnose, and follow up with confidence
• Deliver clinically meaningful insights for complex cases across multiple domains
• Manage pulmonary patients in just one viewing environment
• Continually add clinical insight with improvements to core applications, every year
Simplify operations with one platform
• Enhance flexibility with scaled VMware® options to help improve your resource utilization
• Benefit from improved service options and tools for system monitoring and remote serviceability
• Create custom solutions based on your network and market but drawing on our enterprise consulting capabilities
Turn change into an advantage
• Meet all your education needs with our one-stop approach, including context-based, on-demand learning at your fingertips
• Facilitate consistency as well as superb clinical and workflow performance through regular software maintenance
• Enjoy year-on-year enhancements to the core portfolio that help you stay at the forefront of clinical care