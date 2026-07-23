Disclaimer

* Nasal Alar FAST SpO₂ Sensor is not released in all geographies. Please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.

**Refer to Instructions for Use for the full list of compatible devices or check with your Philips representative for more information.

1. Morey TE, Rice MJ, Vasilopoulos T, Dennis DM, Melker RJ.Feasibility and accuracy of nasal alar pulse oximetry. Br J Anaesth. 2014; 112(6):1109-14. doi: 10.1093/bja/aeu095.

2. Schallom M, Prentice D, Sona C, Arroyo C, Mazuski J. Comparison of nasal and forehead oximetry accuracy and pressure injury in critically ill patients. Heart & Lung 2018, 47:93-99. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.hrtlng.2017.12.002

3. Schallom M, Prentice D, Sona C, Mazuski J. Comparison of Nasal and Forehead Oximetry Accuracy and Pressure Injury in Critically Ill Patients. Critical Care Medicine. 2016;44:12(Suppl.).