Disclaimer

1. Philips data on file: D010386, D014139 Essential Design Output Summary

2. Philips data on file: D005616 IP Report .014" and .018", D040333 DIDO Trace Matrix, D010386 Design Output Summary

3. Food and Drug Administration. (2019). Intravascular catheters… lubricious coatings— labeling considerations. https://www.fda.gov/media/113951/download

Product availability is subject to country regulatory clearance. Please contact your local sales representative to check the availability in your country.

Quick-Cross is distributed by LifeSystems in Australia and New Zealand.

Always read the label and follow the directions for use.

Philips medical devices should only be used by physicians and teams trained in interventional techniques, including training in the use of this device. Products subject to country availability. Please contact your local sales representative. Philips reserves the right to change product specifications without prior notification.