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IntelliVue MP60/MP70 GCX Roll Stand
IntelliVue MP60/MP70 GCX Roll Stand
Mounting solution
Stands and mounts
IntelliVue MP60/MP70 GCX Roll Stand
Mounting solution
Stands and mounts
Learn more about the roll stand mounting options available for Philips IntelliVue MP60/70 monitors.
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IntelliVue MP60/70: Roll Stand Kit
Features
IntelliVue MP60/70: Roll Stand Kit
P/N: AG-0018-60 Kit Includes: Base/Casters/Post/Counterweight; MP60/70 Mounting Adapter; handle; Utility Basket with cord hooks; Flexible Module Server (FMS) mount.
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