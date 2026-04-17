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Patient monitoring
Patient monitors
Stands and mounts
IntelliVue MP20/MP30 GCX Roll Stand Mount*
IntelliVue MP20/MP30 GCX Roll Stand Mount*
Mounting solution
Stands and mounts
IntelliVue MP20/MP30 GCX Roll Stand Mount*
Mounting solution
Stands and mounts
Learn more about the options available to mount the IntelliVue MP20/30 patient monitoring system on a Roll Stand.
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IntelliVue MP20/30: Roll Stand Kit**
Philips IntelliVue MP20/30 Roll Stand Mounting Options***
Features
IntelliVue MP20/30: Roll Stand Kit**
GCX P/N: AG-0021-60 Kit Includes: Base/Casters/Post; handle; Utility Basket with cord hooks.
Philips IntelliVue MP20/30 Roll Stand Mounting Options***
GCX P/N: AG-0018-60 Kit Includes: Base/Casters/Post/Counterweight; handle; Utility Basket with cord hooks; Flexible Module Server (FMS) mount.
Disclaimer
*All GCX mounting solutions for IntelliVue are compatible with the quick release Table Top mounting hardware included with IntelliVue.
**For use with MP20/30 only.
***For use with MP20/30/40/50/60/70.
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