Learn more about the options available to mount an IntelliVue MP90 patient monitoring system.
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Pedestal (Duckfoot) Mount
Camlock Mount - Display
Stack Mount - CPU/Display
Features
Pedestal (Duckfoot) Mount
Available to order from GCX, P/N: AG-0019-36; Desktop pedestal mount for all MP90 components.
Camlock Mount - Display
Available to order from GCX, P/N: HP-0128-37; Camlock plate and post to allow mounting to camlock rails or devices with camlock detail;
shown with AG-0019-80 - Mount for External Alert Box and SpeedPoint; shown mounted to AGM.
Stack Mount - CPU/Display
Available to order from GCX, P/N: AG-0019-39; Allows "stacking" configuration of MP90 CPU below the display for camlock rails; shown with AG-0019-80 - Mount for External Alert Box and SpeedPoint.