Height adjustable arm on ITD support extrusion

ITD part no. HA.2250.903 and ITD part no. HA.2251.903 Kits include: Adapter for ITD support extrusion; arm, length L300mm (for ITD part no. HA.2250.903) and L400mm (for ITD part no. HA.2251.903); tilt and swivel unit with an adapter for Philips IntelliVue MX550. (Additional information: DIN EN 60601-1:2006 tested; minimum load: 8 kg / 17,6 lbs; maximum load: 14 kg / 30,8 lbs; maximum load tilt and swivel unit: 14 kg / 30,8 lbs; finish, tilt and swivel unit, height adjustable arm and adapter for ITD support extrusion: RAL 7035 light grey, powder-coated; there is also the possibility to mount a keyboard holder (HA.1024.991))