Cardiology Informatics

Informed cardiovascular care decisions at anytime, from virtually anywhere

As a patient’s cardiovascular disease evolves, the amount and complexity of clinical and administrative data continue to grow. This requires cross-disciplinary collaboration and data that is usable, accurate and actionable. Philips provides clinically smart diagnostic solutions that help strengthen clinical confidence, build efficiency throughout the care pathway and improve the cardiac care experience for patients and staff. Our cardiology solutions surface the right insights, accessible virtually anywhere, that lead to a clear care pathway with predictable outcomes tailored for each patient.

Cardiovascular care ecosystem

One intuitive workspace to connect cardiovascular care

Informed decisions require connecting the data for each patient in the cardiovascular care ecosystem. Enable a full-featured enterprise application that can completely manage all cardiovascular information in one intuitive workspace for informed clinical decisions, streamlining workflow for cross-departmental and cross-institutional collaboration.

Featured products in Cardiology Informatics

    Cardiovascular Workspace

    Cardiovascular Workspace  

    Cardiovascular Workspace is a scalable and interoperable solution that combines deep clinical expertise with technological innovation to help streamline workflow and improve operational performance throughout the complete cardiovascular care continuum.

    Advanced Visualization Workspace 15

    Advanced Visualization Workspace 15  

    Intelligent, automated, and connected. Advanced Visualization Workspace 15 is designed to support your image diagnostic confidence, while still reducing your time to report through optimized workflows and results automation. Philips advanced visualization solution is a comprehensive, scalable image post-processing platform seamlessly integrated within your enterprise, helping physicians perform advanced analysis and follow up even in complex settings.

    Xper IM with Philips Hemo

    Xper IM with Philips Hemo  

    Xper Information Management (Xper IM) encompasses a suite of cath lab data management solutions designed to enhance interventional cardiology workflow. This innovative software suite presents a variety of tools for reporting, scheduling, inventory and intelligent data management. These tools can help enhance efficiency, Xper IM improves and simplifies workflow for all cardiovascular professionals.

    Ultrasound Workspace

    Ultrasound Workspace  

    Ultrasound Workspace is a holistic, scalable, cardiovascular viewing, analysis and reporting system which is built on the foundation of the TOMTEC-ARENA platform. It allows for top-notch clinical efficiency by providing care teams with workflow flexibility: Enabling the same diagnostic capabilities on- and off-cart; analyzing vendor-agnostic data; leveraging AI across a wide range of applications; with a highly scalable technology platform and licensing model; and tailored comprehensive support.

Echo workflow

Streamline echocardiography workflow 

Experience the flexibility of Philips Ultrasound Workspace, and experience a new world of echocardiography workflow. Ultrasound workflow allows for greater efficiency in viewing, analysis and reporting by giving care teams the flexibility to adopt different workflows based on their current and future needs.

Cath Lab workflow

Enhance Cath lab workflow and patient care

A single point of contact for pre-, during, and post-procedure information. Xper Information Management presents a variety of tools for reporting, scheduling, inventory and intelligent data management that can help enhance efficiency and improves and simplifies workflow.

MR Reading

Enhanced cardiac MR reading experience

Have side-by-side review of single, multiple or all available cardiac series in default or user-defined viewing protocols. MR Cardiac processing and reporting includes multimodality 2D and 3D viewing and a functional analysis module to address common MR cardiac clinical questions. It is designed to reduce reading time through automated and enhanced customizable workflow with comparison with priors, side-by-side applications and a consolidated findings dashboard.

Clinical workflow

Enhance clinical workflow with dedicated applications

Become immediately connected through interactive dashboards to access the information necessary for quick, actionable observations and detailed reports. Discover Philips PerformanceBridge, a web-based, real-time data analytics platform that aggregates data from multiple sources, such as your CVIS, RIS, PACS and financial systems.

Key capabilities

  • Integrated Diagnostics
    Integrated Diagnostics

    lluminate a new path to precision care. Unleash the power of fully integrated solutions. Discover our user-friendly, clinically proven portfolio of integrated diagnostic informatics solutions.

  • Echocardiography
    Echocardiography

    Philips Echocardiography is committed to healthcare providers improve quality of care in cardiology by accelerating clinical efficiency. Its value proposition is supported by innovations that streamline echocardiography workflows from the time referring physicians place an order to the time findings are shared.

  • Cardiac imaging
    Cardiac imaging

    Our cardiac imaging solutions provide excellent image quality and streamlined analysis, reporting and insights for a more confident diagnosis.

  • Coronary artery disease - Treatment
    Coronary artery disease - Treatment

    Effective, efficient treatment in coronary artery disease. Access clinical insights and increase confidence in treatment while reducing procedure time.

