Cardiology Informatics

Cardiovascular Workspace is a scalable and interoperable solution that combines deep clinical expertise with technological innovation to help streamline workflow and improve operational performance throughout the complete cardiovascular care continuum.
Intelligent, automated, and connected. Advanced Visualization Workspace 15 is designed to support your image diagnostic confidence, while still reducing your time to report through optimized workflows and results automation. Philips advanced visualization solution is a comprehensive, scalable image post-processing platform seamlessly integrated within your enterprise, helping physicians perform advanced analysis and follow up even in complex settings.
Xper Information Management (Xper IM) encompasses a suite of cath lab data management solutions designed to enhance interventional cardiology workflow. This innovative software suite presents a variety of tools for reporting, scheduling, inventory and intelligent data management. These tools can help enhance efficiency, Xper IM improves and simplifies workflow for all cardiovascular professionals.
Ultrasound Workspace is a holistic, scalable, cardiovascular viewing, analysis and reporting system which is built on the foundation of the TOMTEC-ARENA platform. It allows for top-notch clinical efficiency by providing care teams with workflow flexibility: Enabling the same diagnostic capabilities on- and off-cart; analyzing vendor-agnostic data; leveraging AI across a wide range of applications; with a highly scalable technology platform and licensing model; and tailored comprehensive support.
Experience the flexibility of Philips Ultrasound Workspace, and experience a new world of echocardiography workflow. Ultrasound workflow allows for greater efficiency in viewing, analysis and reporting by giving care teams the flexibility to adopt different workflows based on their current and future needs.
A single point of contact for pre-, during, and post-procedure information. Xper Information Management presents a variety of tools for reporting, scheduling, inventory and intelligent data management that can help enhance efficiency and improves and simplifies workflow.
Have side-by-side review of single, multiple or all available cardiac series in default or user-defined viewing protocols. MR Cardiac processing and reporting includes multimodality 2D and 3D viewing and a functional analysis module to address common MR cardiac clinical questions. It is designed to reduce reading time through automated and enhanced customizable workflow with comparison with priors, side-by-side applications and a consolidated findings dashboard.
Become immediately connected through interactive dashboards to access the information necessary for quick, actionable observations and detailed reports. Discover Philips PerformanceBridge, a web-based, real-time data analytics platform that aggregates data from multiple sources, such as your CVIS, RIS, PACS and financial systems.
lluminate a new path to precision care. Unleash the power of fully integrated solutions. Discover our user-friendly, clinically proven portfolio of integrated diagnostic informatics solutions.
Philips Echocardiography is committed to healthcare providers improve quality of care in cardiology by accelerating clinical efficiency. Its value proposition is supported by innovations that streamline echocardiography workflows from the time referring physicians place an order to the time findings are shared.
Our cardiac imaging solutions provide excellent image quality and streamlined analysis, reporting and insights for a more confident diagnosis.
Effective, efficient treatment in coronary artery disease. Access clinical insights and increase confidence in treatment while reducing procedure time.
