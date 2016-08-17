תנאי חיפוש

ASTRO 2016
Annual Meeting

Integrated Oncology Solutions

Proven. Powerful. Precise.

Fully integrated imaging and treatment planning
 

Discover how Philips can help to increase efficiency, consistency and accuracy in cancer treatment. Our commitment to provide integrated solutions in radiation oncology includes a suite of new and updated solutions designed to help put more control in the hands of the clinician, with the intent to improve workflow, procedure accuracy and ultimately patient outcomes.

 

You can learn more about our dedicated solutions in radiation oncology by scheduling a demo at the Philips booth #7039 during the exhibition hours.

American Society for Therapeutic Radiology and Oncology 2016 Annual Meeting


September 25-28, 2016
 

Boston Convention and Exhibition Center

Boston, Massachusetts

200 E Market St

Boston, MA

 

Booth #7039

Innovations at ASTRO 2016

Pinnacle³ Auto-Planning

Pinnacle³ Auto-Planning is designed to simplify and accelerate IMRT & VMAT planning. It has smart automation tools that enable the user to generate high quality plans quickly, and with limited intervention.

Learn More

Pinnacle³ Proton Planning

Pinnacle³ Proton Planning is designed to simplify treatment planning for proton therapy by integrating it within the conventional external beam treatment planning process.

Learn more

iPatient Platform for Brilliance CT Big Bore

iPatient puts users in control of innovative solutions that drive confidence and consistency through a personalized, patient-centric workflow.

Learn More

Ingenia MR-RT

Ingenia MR-RT is designed to pave the way for clinical excellence by providing a comprehensive solution to integrate MR imaging in your treatment planning workflows.

Learn More

Philips Industry Expert Theater at ASTRO 2016

Innovations in Informed Therapy Guidance

You're invited!
  

Monday, September 26, 2016 | 12:30 p.m. - 1:30 p.m.

Boston Convention and Exhibition Center | Boston, MW

 

Philips Healthcare is pleased to invite you to our Industry Expert Theater at ASTRO 2016 to:
  

• find out what's new at Philips
• connect with other professional colleagues
• discuss current challenges in informed therapy guidance.
 

The Industry Expert Theater is located in Plenary room 261 outside of the exhibit hall, level 2 of the convention center.

 

Industry Expert

Fully integrated imaging and treatment planning

Brilliance CT Big Bore CT Simulator
Designed with radiation oncology in mind

Read the article

Pinnacle³ Treatment Planning

Read the article

Ingenia MR-RT MR simulation platform

 

The comprehensive MRI solution to fit your planning

Read the article

More on Philips Oncology Solutions

Oncology is a uniquely multifaceted, evolving field. How can you keep up to date with the latest trends, breakthroughs, and best practices?

 

Check out Hot Spot digital magazine dedicated to informing and inspiring the oncology community.

 

Through quarterly editions, we are sharing experiences from the people at the heart of cancer care who are shaping its future.

Go to Hot Spot

