Managing patients in respiratory failure - from the very mild to the very severe – presents a range of options to consider. Clinicians can utilize them based upon the need for oxygenation support alone, or the need for both oxygenation support and ventilation support. HFT provides a high level of oxygenation support, but only limited and somewhat variable ventilation support. NIV provides both oxygenation support and ventilation support. Other factors such as the patient interface and device performance can be considerations in determining when to use a particular modality, once oxygenation and ventilatory needs are addressed.