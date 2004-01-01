By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
Do not disassemble, puncture, crush or incinerate.
If battery shows signs of severe swelling or damage, please discontinue use immediately.
Do not place battery in an environment where the temperature is above 60°C (140°F).
Do not use battery after immersion in water.
Battery should not be used with MP Monitor series.
