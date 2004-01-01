תנאי חיפוש

חדש

mL26-8 Transducer

Compact and Ultra-high frequency

מצא מוצרים דומים

Learn more about the Philips mL26-8 ultra-high frequency, compact linear array transducer that allows you to image from eyeball to hip - all with the same transducer. Added presets for MSK, breast, vascular, dermal and ocular provide added versatility. See specifications in the table below.

צרו איתנו קשר

Specifications
Specifications
Technology
  • Broadband
Number of elements
  • 192
Frequency range
  • 26-8 MHz
Array Type
  • Compact linear
Modes
  • 2D, steerable pulsed wave and color Doppler, Color Power Angio (CPA), panoramic and xRes imaging, xRes Pro, M-mode and Directional CPA, Flow Viewer
Applications
  • High-resolution superficial (MSK and small parts) applications, ocular, vascular and dermal
Biopsy capable
  • Yes
Modes
  • 2D, steerable pulsed wave and color Doppler, Color Power
Specifications
Specifications
Technology
  • Broadband
Number of elements
  • 192
See all specifications
Specifications
Specifications
Technology
  • Broadband
Number of elements
  • 192
Frequency range
  • 26-8 MHz
Array Type
  • Compact linear
Modes
  • 2D, steerable pulsed wave and color Doppler, Color Power Angio (CPA), panoramic and xRes imaging, xRes Pro, M-mode and Directional CPA, Flow Viewer
Applications
  • High-resolution superficial (MSK and small parts) applications, ocular, vascular and dermal
Biopsy capable
  • Yes
Modes
  • 2D, steerable pulsed wave and color Doppler, Color Power

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue
© Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2023. כל הזכויות שמורות.

ניתן לראות את האתר שלנו בצורה הטובה ביותר עם הגרסה האחרונה של Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome או Firefox.