Ingenia MR system

Ingenia 3.0T CX

MR system

We’ve designed Ingenia 3.0T CX with the performance that helps you explore with confidence, perform advanced clinical imaging that supports referrals, and conduct routine imaging efficiently. Thanks in part to exceptional Quasar Dual gradient performance. Your patients benefit from digital imaging that opens the door to personalized care.

מפרטים

Xtend magnet system
Magnet weight
  • 4500 kg
Bore design
  • 60 cm
Maximum FOV
  • 50 cm
Typical homogeneity at 40 cm DSV
  • ≤ 0.57 ppm
HeliumSave technology (Zero boil-off)
  • Yes
Cryogen boil-off rate under regular scanning conditions
  • 0 l /hr
Quasar Dual gradients
Max. amplitude for each axis
  • 80 mT/m
Max. slew rate for each axis
  • 200 T/m/s
Max. sustained power per axis
  • 60 kW
Resolution parameters
Max. scan matrix
  • 1024 (2048 optional)
Highest in-plane resolution
  • 5 μm
Max. number of slices
  • 1024
RF transmit
Parallel RF transmission
  • Yes
Output power
  • 2 x 18 kW
Number of independent RF amplifiers
  • 2
dStream RF receive
Number of independent receive channels
  • Channel independent
Location of analog-to-digital converter (ADC)
  • Inside the coil
Signal chain from coil to reconstructer
  • Fully digital
Signal chain from coil electronics to connector
  • Digital
Signal chain from connector to magnet
  • Digital
Signal chain from magnet to reconstructor
  • Digital
Patient environment
Bore design
  • 60 cm
Flare on both ends
  • Yes
Tunnel flare
  • 110 cm
Maximum weight capacity
  • 250 kg (550lbs)
Maximum weight capacity
  • 250 kg (550 lbs)
Patient trasnport system (optional)
  • FlexTrak
Patient transport system (optional)
  • FlexTrak
Wireless patient physiological synchronization
  • Yes
Various acoustic noise reduction solutions
  • Yes
Site Planning
Total gantry installed weight
  • ≤ 5800 kg
Minimum siting requirement
  • 30 m²
dStream workflow
FlexCoverage Posterior coil
  • Yes
FlexCoverage Anterior coils (optional)
  • Yes
FlexConnect connectors
  • Yes
FlexTrak tabletop
  • Yes
FlexCaddy coil storage (optional)
  • Yes
FlexTrak patient transport system (optional)
  • Yes
FlexTrak Mammo mammography solution (optional)
  • Yes
iPatient efficiency assistance
SmartStart
  • Yes
SmartSelect
  • Yes
SmartExam (optional)
  • Yes
SmartLine (package dependent)
  • Yes
SmartLink (package dependent)
  • Yes
  • ¹. Premium Image Quality (IQ) defined as increased SNR and speed and improved fat-free and motion-free imaging obtained on dStream with dS SENSE, mDIXON and MultiVane XD compared to Achieva with SENSE, Dixon and Propeller
  • ². Hinged upon the unique FlexCoverage Posterior coil that provides neck-to-toe coverage without the need for any manual removal or repositioning, FlexStream enables imaging with fewer coils and reduces coil positioning and patient setup time.
  • ³, ⁴. Up to 40% more SNR compared to Achieva as non-digital/dStream system.

