Portable ultrasound when fast action is needed

Getting diagnostic data from portable exams is complicated by many factors. Now you can have the image quality you need for diagnostic confidence wherever you need it. Take the CX50 to your patients- in the surgical suite, CCU, and ICU, at satellite clinics and screening events and in the ED and OR, and in the NICU or PICU. The CX50’s image quality makes it the ideal choice for your critically ill patients, where space and equipment limit access and quick responses are needed.