דף הבית
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

תנאי חיפוש

Trolley for PageWriter TC Cardiographs Accessories

Trolley for PageWriter TC Cardiographs

Accessories

מצא מוצרים דומים

Rolling cart designed for PageWriter TC cardiographs, compatible with Philips PageWriter TC20, PageWriter TC30 and PageWriter TC50 cardiographs.

צרו איתנו קשר

מפרטים

Product details
Product details
Disposable or reusable
  • Reusable
Use with Philips Equipment
  • Philips PageWriter TC cardiographs: TC20 (860332), TC30 (860306), TC50 (860310)
Unit of Measure
  • Each
  • Product may not be available in all geographies, please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand