The single patient use Nasal Alar Multi-Compatible SpO₂ Sensor* measures arterial oxygen saturation at the ala, which is an optimal measurement site for difficult-to-measure patients. It produces a strong, consistent signal, even in patients with poor perfusion¹. Designed for comfort and durability, the sensor is non-adhesive and can be used for up to seven days.
Conventional pulse oximeters are placed on the finger, but for patients with poor perfusion the Philips Nasal Alar SpO2 sensor offers an exciting and practical alternative. Watch this video to hear Dr. Lieven Vergote and Mr. Kristoff Colman from the A.S.Z. Hospital in Aalst, Belgium, share their real-world experience of the Alar sensor and explain some of the benefits of this solution.
Customer story: real-world experience
Preferred placement for low perfusion
Reliable and comfortable
When compared to forehead sensors, the Nasal Alar SpO₂ Sensor showed lower occurrence of pressure injuries over a period of 5 days of sensor use.³ The alar sensor doesn’t require headbands or adhesive, exposing the patient to minimal heat and pressure, and allowing patients' hands to be sensor-free.
Low perfusion solution
The nasal ala provides reliable measurement
The nasal alar consistently maintains a good blood supply from the internal and external carotid arteries, producing a strong, steady signal and is less prone to vasal constriction than the extremities. It provides reliable results even during critical states of low perfusion and blood flow centralization.
Durable SpO₂ sensor
Extended-stay monitoring capabilities
Philips Nasal Alar SpO₂ Sensor is sustainable and durable, with a single sensor remaining with the patient for up to 7 days as they move between care areas.
Flexible use cases
Real-world benefits to meet various priorities
Retain a consistent SpO₂ signal during critical ICU procedures. Have a sensor on a more accessible site than traditional finger sensors when used in the OR. Improve time efficiency with no need for nursing teams to discard multiple sensors when seeking a steady signal.
Preferred placement for low perfusion
Low perfusion solution
The nasal ala provides reliable measurement
The nasal alar consistently maintains a good blood supply from the internal and external carotid arteries, producing a strong, steady signal and is less prone to vasal constriction than the extremities. It provides reliable results even during critical states of low perfusion and blood flow centralization.
Durable SpO₂ sensor
Extended-stay monitoring capabilities
Philips Nasal Alar SpO₂ Sensor is sustainable and durable, with a single sensor remaining with the patient for up to 7 days as they move between care areas.
Flexible use cases
Real-world benefits to meet various priorities
Retain a consistent SpO₂ signal during critical ICU procedures. Have a sensor on a more accessible site than traditional finger sensors when used in the OR. Improve time efficiency with no need for nursing teams to discard multiple sensors when seeking a steady signal.
* Nasal Alar SpO₂ Sensor is not released in all geographies. Please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.
1. Shallom M, Prentice D, Sona C, Mazuski J. Comparison of Nasal and Forehead Oximetry Accuracy and Pressure Injury in Critically Ill Patients. Critical Care Medicine. 2016;44:12(Suppl.).
