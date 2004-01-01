תנאי חיפוש

חדש

Lumify

iOS Mounting plate

מצא מוצרים דומים

Mounting plate with attached adhesive. Allows for the connection of the Lumify iOS Power Module with an iOS device that is not compatible with our provided cases or your personal iOS device case. Contains one mounting plate.

צרו איתנו קשר

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue

You are about to visit the Philips USA website.

I understand

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue

You are about to visit the Philips USA website.

I understand
© Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2022. כל הזכויות שמורות.

ניתן לראות את האתר שלנו בצורה הטובה ביותר עם הגרסה האחרונה של Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome או Firefox.