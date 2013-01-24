דף הבית
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

תנאי חיפוש

IntelliVue MP90 Flatscreen Mounting solution

IntelliVue MP90 Flatscreen ITD Wall Mounts

Mounting solution

מצא מוצרים דומים

Learn more about the options available to mount the IntelliVue MP90 on a wall.

צרו איתנו קשר

Media Gallery

Features
Rigid arm for ITD support extrusion i... || 1
Rigid arm for ITD support extrusion

Rigid arm for ITD support extrusion

ITD part no. TS 6155.4 consists of; Adapter for ITD support extrusion; rigid arm length 188 mm; tilt and swivel adapter for flat screen; post support for external rack length 288 mm.
Single support arm for ITD support ex... || 1
Single support arm for ITD support extrusion

Single support arm for ITD support extrusion

ITD part no. TS 6178.4 consists of; adapter for ITD support extrusion; single support arm length 280 mm; tilt and swivel adapter for flat screen; post support for external rack length 288 mm (Additional information; TÜV Product Service tested / Finish: RAL 7035 light grey powder coated / Support post: aluminium natural anodized / Max. load: 35 kg / 77 lbs)
Single support arm: Mounting Kit || 1
Single support arm: Mounting Kit

Single support arm: Mounting Kit

ITD part no. TS6265.4 Kit Includes; Adapter for standard runner; support arm length 269 mm; post support for external rack; tilt and swivel adapter for flat screen (Additional information; TÜV Product Service tested / Max. load: 23 kg / 50.6 lbs / Finish: RAL 7035 light grey powder coated / Post support: aluminium natural anodized)
Gas pressure spring-jointed arm for h... || 1
Gas pressure spring-jointed arm for horizontal standard runner (ITD part no. ZV 9687.1)

Gas pressure spring-jointed arm for horizontal standard runner (ITD part no. ZV 9687.1)

ITD part no. ZV 9687.1 consists of; Adapter for horizontal standard runner; gas pressure spring-jointed arm length 300 mm; tilt and swivel adapter for flat screen; post support for external rack length 300 mm
Gas pressure spring-jointed arm for h... || 1
Gas pressure spring-jointed arm for horizontal standard runner (ITD part no. ZV 9688.1)

Gas pressure spring-jointed arm for horizontal standard runner (ITD part no. ZV 9688.1)

ITD part no. ZV 9688.1 consists of; Adapter for horizontal standard runner; gas pressure spring-jointed arm length 400 mm; tilt and swivel adapter for flat screen; post support for external rack length 300 mm (Additional information: TÜV Product Service tested / Finish: RAL 7035 light grey powder coated / Support post: aluminium natural anodized / Max. load: 15 kg / 33 lbs)
Gas pressure spring-jointed arm for I... || 1
Gas pressure spring-jointed arm for ITD support extrusion (ITD part no. ZV 9689.1)

Gas pressure spring-jointed arm for ITD support extrusion (ITD part no. ZV 9689.1)

ITD part no. ZV 9689.1 consists of; Adapter for ITD support extrusion; gas pressure spring-jointed arm length 300 mm; tilt and swivel adapter for flat screen; post support for external rack length 300 mm
Gas pressure spring-jointed arm for I... || 1
Gas pressure spring-jointed arm for ITD support extrusion (ITD part no. ZV 9690.1)

Gas pressure spring-jointed arm for ITD support extrusion (ITD part no. ZV 9690.1)

ITD part no. ZV 9690.1 consists of; Adapter for ITD support extrusion; gas pressure spring-jointed arm length 400 mm; tilt and swivel adapter for flat screen; post support for external rack length 300 mm
Gas pressure spring-jointed arm for G... || 1
Gas pressure spring-jointed arm for GCX wall channel (ITD part no. ZV 9691.1)

Gas pressure spring-jointed arm for GCX wall channel (ITD part no. ZV 9691.1)

ITD part no. ZV 9691.1 consists of; Adapter for wall support extrusion; gas pressure spring-jointed arm length 300 mm; tilt and swivel adapter for flat screen; post support for external rack length 300 mm
Gas pressure spring-jointed arm for G... || 1
Gas pressure spring-jointed arm for GCX wall channel (ITD part no. ZV 9692.1)

Gas pressure spring-jointed arm for GCX wall channel (ITD part no. ZV 9692.1)

ITD part no. ZV 9692.1 consists of; Adapter for wall support extrusion; gas pressure spring-jointed arm length 400 mm; tilt and swivel for flat screen; post support for external rack length 300 mm (Additional information: TÜV Product Service tested / Finish: RAL 7035 light grey powder coated / Support post: aluminium natural anodized / Max. load: 15 kg / 33 lbs)
Adapter for attaching arms with ITD s... || 1
Adapter for vertical standard runner

Adapter for vertical standard runner

ITD part no. TS 0213.9 Additional information: Finish: aluminium natural anodized / Max. load: 35 kg / 77 lbs

Contact Information:

ITD GmbH
Innovation Technik Design
Grünwalder Weg 13a
82008 Unterhaching
Germany
URL: www.itd-cart.com
Phone: +49.89.614425-0:
Fax: +49.89.614425-20

Documentation

Brochure (1)

Brochure

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand