SmartSpeed MSK

MR Clinical Applications

Philips SmartSpeed delivers image quality and speed at your fingertips. It utilizes the Compressed SENSE speed engine to reduce scan time and an award-winning AI algorithm applied directly at the beginning of the MR reconstruction chain to maximize information and deliver outstanding image quality to MSK imaging. Philips SmartSpeed can be used in 2D and 3D and for all anatomical contracts. It supports 97% of current clinical MR protocols* to address the imaging needs of the vast majority of the patients.

