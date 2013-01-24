Event Surveillance

Flexible event definition to fit your clinical requirements
“Events” – electronic records of specific episodes for a patient – can be created manually or automatically during predefined clinical situations. Users determine the parameters that constitute an event and which measurements to record. The event database stores physiologic data along with the patient name, bed, and time.
For example, clinicians can manually trigger an event before and after a wedge procedure. Automatic event capture might be triggered by a specific alarm, such as apnea, or when a specified patient vital sign, such as heart rate, violates pre-set limits.