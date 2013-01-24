דף הבית
Oxy-CRG is an indicator of breathing efficiency and brain maturity. It combines the compressed trends of a neonate’s beat-to-beat heart rate, respiration, and oxygenation levels and presents them in a straightforward display on Philips patient monitors.

Effective respiratory monitoring
Offering a comprehensive evaluation of status

Oxy-CRG allows a comprehensive evaluation of a neonate's respiratory status. It can help caregivers to detect critical conditions, including apneic spells, obstructive apnea, mixed apnea, periodic breathing, and disturbed breathing.
Neonatal decision support
Provides data to support neonatal decisions

Oxy-CRG is available on IntelliVue patient monitors and is presented in an easy-to-interpret display. It provides a review of the most recent Oxy-CRG data and also displays supporting documentation via 1, 2, or 3cm/min Oxy-CRG recording.
View Oxy-CRG trends
View trends for up to 50 events for informed decisions

Clinicians can review Oxy-CRG trends for up to 50 neonatal ‘events’, including apnea, bradycardia and hypoxia, over a 24-hour period, in conjunction with the Philips Neonatal Event Review. This data helps clinicians identify possible underlying conditions and determine the appropriate treatment.

