Spectral-detector CT

Scan as usual
A single scan for fast, low-dose conventional and spectral data for every patient, every time.
Always available
100% spectral, 100% of the time for results that are always available on-demand, even retrospectively.
Reduced follow-up exams
Improved tissue characterization and visualization may reduce the need for follow-up scanning for sub-optimal exams and incidental findings.
Across patient types
Benefits a wide range of patient types from pediatric to bariatric.