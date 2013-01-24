דף הבית
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

תנאי חיפוש

Support Documentation
customer support masthead image

Support documentation

צרו איתנו קשר
*

Contact information

* This field is mandatory
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
By specifying your reason for contact we will be able to provide you with a better service.
We work with partners and distributors who may contact you about this Philips product on our behalf.
*
*
*

מה זה אומר?
Final CEE consent

Magnetic Resonance Imaging Connectivity

DICOM Conformance Statements
 

MR Release 10 systems

 

This DICOM Conformance Statement applies to the following products:

  • Ingenia Ambition (S/X) 1.5T
  • Ingenia Elition (S/X) 3.0T
  • Ingenia Evolution 1.5T
  • Ingenia Evolution 3.0T
  • Ingenia (S) 1.5T
  • Ingenia 3.0T
  • Ingenia 1.5T CX
  • Ingenia 3.0T CX
  • Achieva 1.5T
  • Achieva 3T (TX and X)
  • Achieva dStream 1.5T
  • Achieva dStream 3.0T (TX)

 

MR Release 6 systems

 

This DICOM Conformance Statement applies to the following products:

  • Ingenia 1.5 and 3.0T
  • Ingenia CX 1.5/3.0T (Achieva dStream)

 

MR Release 5 Systems

 

This DICOM Conformance Statement applies to the following products:

  • Ingenia 1.5 and 3.0T
  • Ingenia CX 1.5/3.0T(Achieva dStream)
  • Achieva 1.5 and 3.0T
  • Multiva 1.5T
 

MR Release 5.1.12 (July 2015)

 

This DICOM Conformance Statement applies to the following products:

  • Ingenia 1.5T and 3T
  • Achieva 1.5T and 3T
 

MR Release 5 - Multiva (July 2016)

 

This DICOM Conformance Statement applies to the following product:

  • Multiva 1.5T

 

MR Release 5.1.7 and 5.1.9 (April 2015)

 

This DICOM Conformance Statement applies to the following products:

  • Ingenia CX 1.5T and 3.0T
  • Ingenia 1.5T and 3.0T
  • Achieva 1.5T, 3.0T and 3.0T TX
  • Achieva dStream 1.5T and 3.0T
  • Multiva 1.5T

 

MR Release 5.1 Systems

MR Release 5.1 Systems R5.1 (October 2013)


This DICOM Conformance Statement applies to the following products:
• Ingenia 1.5T and 3.0T
• Achieva 1.5T, 3.0T and 3.0T TX
• Achieva dStream 1.5T and 3.0T
• Multiva 1.5T


Ingenia Systems

 

Intera Systems


Panorama 1.0T System


Panorama 0.23T and 0.6T Systems

 

Infinion / Eclipse 1.5T Systems


DynaSuite


Extended MR Workspace Systems


ViewForum Systems


EasyVision Systems

 

Vistar Workstations

 

TwinStar Workstations


For general workstations see the workstation section

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand