Mackenzie Health. The first of its kind



Mackenzie Health is a regional healthcare provider that serves more than half a million people across the York Region in Southern Ontario, Canada. Mackenzie Health has a vision to create a world-class health experience, which means delivering quality, compassionate and timely patient-centered care.



What Mackenzie was looking for was a partner who could break down conventional boundaries and apply new behaviors, augmented by processes and technologies, to enable people to collaborate in completely new ways that would unlock value across the whole organization. It wasn’t just the first project of its kind for Philips; it was the first of its kind in healthcare.