Exceptional ultrasound
capabilities in the palm of your hand

From the ambulance to the OR and everywhere in between, Lumify handheld ultrasound helps you see your patient like never before.

Learn how Lumify can work for you

Lumify is built on 30 years of ultrasound technology

We’ve combined military-grade hardware and constantly updated software with decades of innovation in ultrasound, all to help you better treat your patients.

See more when it counts

Lumify can help you make real-time decisions with more confidence, from assessment to recovery. Reveal the subtle details of an image, uncover enriched tissue definition with multiple angles and much more.

Which Lumify is right for you?

Emergency medicine

Critical care

Anesthesiology

MSK & procedures

Primary care & Specialty Practices

Emergency medicine

EMsono

Build your own one-on-one ultrasound education
program. Learn in-person or remotely through the
Reacts tele-ultrasound platform.

*EMsono is currently available in US only.

Emergency medicine

Lumify Academy

Become a POCUS pro with our free education content, including videos and case studies.

Lumify in the field

“... Lumify certainly has superior image quality, design and functionality.”

Dr. Phil Lee, Anesthesiology

“The use of Lumify during resuscitation has the potential to minimize pauses in chest compressions ...”

Dr. Ben Smith, Emergency Medicine

“Lumify has excellent image quality and is easy to use.”

Dr. Darren Braude, Emergency Medicine

