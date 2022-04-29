What's new

Our pulsed wave Doppler tool builds on the technology from our larger ultrasound diagnostic systems. We've integrated comprehensive pulsed wave Doppler measurements, auto-linked color Doppler steering and post-processing functionality, and iSCAN optimization into our Lumify Android application.
The Lumify Android app now provides the new B-lines quantification tool, which automatically calculates the maximum number of B-lines in each scanned zone. It offers a comprehensive scan protocol based on a 12-point lung exam and efficient zone-by-zone labeling.
