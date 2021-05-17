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1 Data analysis of June 2020 Clinician Ease of Use and First Impression trial – optional blindfold task where n=27. Comparison masks were the ResMed AirFit P10 and the ResMed AirFit N30

2 Philips Therapy Mask 3100 NC: Analysis after 10 days of use of July 2020 Nasal Patient Preference trial data n=123. Prescribed masks include Wisp, Activa, AirFit N10, AirFit N20, ComfortGel Blue Nasal, EasyLife, Eson, Eson 2, Mirage FX, Pico, TrueBlue.​

3 Philips Therapy Mask 3100 SP: Analysis after 10 days of use of July 2020 Pillows Patient Preference trial data n = 113. Prescribed masks include AirFit P10, Brevida, Nuance/Nuance Pro, Opus, Pilairo, and Swift/Swift FX/Swift LT.

4 Per the Design History File, Philips Therapy Mask System 3100 NC and 3100 SP was designed with specific features and benefit goals including correlated sizing between cushion types, comfort, minimal size, adjustable headgear, and ease of use.

5 When compared to leading CPAP mask brands