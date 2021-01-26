דף הבית
26 אירועים

ינו׳ 2021

  • ינו׳

    26

    ינו׳

    29

    Leipzig Interventional Course 2021
    Messe-Allee
    Leipzig, Sachsen

  • ינו׳

    29

    ינו׳

    31

    Pneumology Congress in the French Language 2021
    LILLE GRAND PALAIS
    LILLE, FRANCE

פבר׳ 2021

  • פבר׳

    28

    מרץ

    2

    SOLACI 2021
    Hilton Hotel, Puerto Madero
    Buenos Aires, Argentina

מרץ 2021

  • מרץ

    9

    מרץ

    13

    Internationale Dental Show 2021
    Cologne Messe
    Cologne, NRW

  • מרץ

    20

    מרץ

    22

    American College of Cardiology 2021
    Georgia World Congress Center
    Atlanta, Georgia

  • מרץ

    25

    Israeli Pathology association conference 2021
    Dan Accadya hotel, Herzeliya, Israel
    Herzeliya, Israel

  • מרץ

    28

    מרץ

    30

    EHRA 2021 - European Heart Rhythm Association Annual Meeting
    Barcelona Fira, Hall 8, Fira Gran Via North Entrance Carrer del Foc, 37 08038
    Barcelona, Spain

מאי 2021

  • מאי

    18

    מאי

    21

    EuroPCR 2021
    Palais Des Congrès
    Paris, Ile de France

  • מאי

    24

    מאי

    27

    American Urological Association 2021
    Sands Expo
    Las Vegas, Nevada, United States

יוני 2021

  • יוני

    2

    יוני

    3

    EuroPerio10
    Bella Center, Indgang Vest (Center Østvej)
    Copenhagen, Denmark

ספט׳ 2021

  • ספט׳

    14

    ספט׳

    17

    DEFENCE & SECURITY EQUIPMENT INTERNATIONAL
    Excel, London
    London, London, United Kingdom

יולי 2020

  • יולי

    1

    ינו׳

    15

    Cooperation project with "Chinese Journal of Radiology"
    Beijing
    Beijing, Beijing

  • יולי

    17

    דצמ׳

    31

    M3 Digital Seminar - CT
    Online - m3 platform
    Tokyo, Tokyo, Japan

אוג׳ 2020

  • אוג׳

    1

    דצמ׳

    31

    Pregnancy, Babies, Children Expo H2 2020
    Sydney, Brisbane, Melbourne, Perth
    Sydney, Brisbane, Melbourne, Perth, Australia

נוב׳ 2020

  • נוב׳

    1

    דצמ׳

    15

    VIRTUAL European Society for Radiotherapy & Oncology 2020
    Messe Wien Exhibition Congress Center
    Vienna, Vienna

  • נוב׳

    29

    דצמ׳

    4

    McCormick Place
    Chicago, IL, United States

  • נוב׳

    29

    דצמ׳

    2

    Greater New York Dental Meeting 2019
    Jacob K. Javits Convention Center
    New York, NY, United States of America

  • נוב׳

    29

    דצמ׳

    4

    Radiological Society of North America 2020
    McCormick Place
    Chicago, Illinois, United States

דצמ׳ 2020

  • דצמ׳

    1

    Principais Erros das Séries Trigadas em Diferentes Rotinas 2020
    ON24
    São Paulo, Brazil, Brazil

  • דצמ׳

    1

    דצמ׳

    2

    Radiologie Der Zukunft 2020
    Sheraton Zurich Hotel
    Zürich, Zürich

  • דצמ׳

    2

    דצמ׳

    4

    Groupe de Réflexion sur la Cardiologie Interventionnelle 2020
    Novotel Paris Tour Eiffel, 61 quai de Grenelle
    Paris, Île-de-France

  • דצמ׳

    2

    דצמ׳

    4

    British Society of Interventional Radiology Annual Scientific Meeting 2020
    SEC
    Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom

  • דצמ׳

    5

    דצמ׳

    8

    EuroEcho
    Tbc
    Vienna, Austria

  • דצמ׳

    6

    דצמ׳

    7

    Final Congress of the Society of Radilologists 2020
    Vdnkh
    Vdnkh, Moscow Oblast, Russia

  • דצמ׳

    9

    דצמ׳

    10

    GulfPCR - GIM 2020
    Grand Hyatt Dubai
    دبي, دبي, United Arab Emirates

  • דצמ׳

    15

    דצמ׳

    17

    HealthExpoLive 2020
    Online
    Paris, France, France
