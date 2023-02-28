*These sessions are available on a first come, first served basis.
*These sessions are available on a first come, first served basis.
As one of the finalists of Digital Health and Artificial Intelligence in Cardiac Imaging Award, Assistant Professor Jorge Solis on behalf of his team will present on advances in streamlining echocardiography workflow to keep the patient at the center of imaging in terms of access and quality care. This abstract presentation* will kick off the Digital Health and Artificial Intelligence in Cardiac Imaging Award session.
Optimizing echocardiography workflow to increase access to high-quality care for patients
Dr. Solis
Assistant Professor, Hospital Universitario 12 Octubre - Cardiology Department
May 11 09:00 - 09:15 Teatro Científico
*Abstract authors: JS. Solis1, FF. Fahimeh Falahi2, SG. Garcia Casado3, MR. Rodriguez Martinez4, SB. Salguero Bodes1 - (1) University Hospital 12 de Octubre, Madrid, Spain (2) Philips, Medical Office, Amsterdam, the Netherlands (3) Philips, Cardiology Informatics, Eindhoven, the Netherlands (4) Philips, Cardiology Informatics, Madrid, Spain
Supporting cardiotoxicity care workflows – in line with the new ESC guidelines
Cancer therapy-related cardiotoxicity monitoring and prevention strategies demand a truly interdisciplinary effort, as cardiologists must collaborate closely with oncology, hematology and other departments. At Philips, we are ready to support you in joining the dots and putting these strategies into practice, with our comprehensive echocardiography workflow suite.
The EPIQ CVx and Affinity CVx, our dedicated cardiac ultrasound solutions help to enhance diagnostic confidence and clinical efficiency through superior image quality, advanced quantification tools and automation.
Allow for efficiency in viewing, analysis and reporting by giving care teams the flexibility to adopt different workflows based on their current and future needs.
Provide a single point of access to a patient’s cardiovascular diagnostic information and multi-modality images, including prior exams, as well as findings, measurements and reports.
Review, analyze and quantify clinical information from different modalities and for various clinical indications with AI-enabled 3D models, maps and other quantitative tools.
Unlock the full potential of CT as a non-invasive cardiac diagnostic tool.
Realize the potential of MR throughout the pathway with ultrafast exams, optimized workflow, high-quality diagnostic imaging and enhanced patient comfort.
*Cardiovascular Workspace is the new commercial/brand name of the medical device Philips IntelliSpace Cardiovascular
Philips and Gibraltar Health Authority announce 16-year strategic partnership, transforming patient imaging and cardiac care at St Bernard’s HospitalRead this article
Champalimaud Foundation partners with Philips to reduce its diagnostic imaging carbon footprint by 50% in five yearsRead this article
Philips forms strategic collaborations with industry leaders to inspire action toward net-zero healthcareRead this article