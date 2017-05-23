דף הבית
SimplyFlo Stationary oxygen concentrator

SimplyFlo

Stationary oxygen concentrator

With SimplyFlo, Philips Respironics has created the world's smallest and lightest stationary oxygen concentrator. SimplyFlo is a completely new option for nocturnal patients who resist therapy because of lifestyle disruptions.

Features
Small and light || Enhances compliance

Small and light to help increase compliance

For many patients new to therapy who only require nocturnal treatment, the intimidating size, weight, and sound of a traditional oxygen concentrator can be a large factor in their rejection of therapy. SimplyFlo is a significantly lighter, more transportable stationary concentrator designed specifically to help nocturnal oxygen patients improve the adoption of therapy and enhance compliance.
Convenient secondary device || Fits your business

Convenient secondary device to create new revenues

SimplyFlo can be offered as a retail opportunity to existing patients as a convenient, transportable secondary device.
Nighttime therapy || Enhances compliance

Nighttime therapy to stay active during the day

SimplyFlo is designed to make nighttime oxygen therapy easy. It helps those who need oxygen only at night stay active during the day. The small, compact design reduces lifestyle disruptions and simplifies transport for travel or within the home.
מפרטים

Physical characteristics
Physical characteristics
Size
  • 29.2 cm x 25.4 cm x 15.2 cm (11.5" x 10" x 6")
Weight
  • 4.1 kg (<lt/>9 lbs)
User interface
  • Push buttons and back-lit LCD
Filtration
  • Internal: air let filter (gross particle) and main-flow bacteria filter
General system
General system
Outlet pressure
  • 6.4 PSIG max
Oxygen concentrations*
  • 87 to 96% at all settings
Continuous flow settings
  • 0.5 LPM; 1 LPM; 1.5 LPM; 2 LPM; +/- 15% or 150 ml/min whichever is greater (3 minute running average)
Sound level
  • ≤50 dBA (typical) at 2 LPM
Operating conditions
Operating conditions
Operational temperature
  • 5°C to 50°C (41°F to 104°F)
Relative humidity
  • 15 to 95 %
Altitude
  • Up to 3048 m (10,000 ft)
Storage conditions
Storage conditions
Temperature
  • -20°C to 60°C (-4°F to 140°F) unit only
Relative humidity
  • Up to 95%, non-condensing %
AC power
AC power
Input
  • 100 to 240 VAC; 50/60 Hz; 1.7 A max
Output
  • 19 VDC; 7.9 A max
Power consumption
  • 120W max
Audible alarm
Audible alarm
Sound level
  • 50 dB (nominal) at 1 m (39")
Alarm type
  • Low oxygen purity; No flow; System technical fault; Loss of power

  • Based on an atmospheric pressure of 14.7 psia (101 kPa) at 70°F (21°C).

