Philips Therapy Mask 3100 SP Silicone Pillows mask is small, lightweight and designed to accommodate various nostril sizes. It features integrated magnets that allow patients to easily attach their cushion and adjustable headgear for a comfortable, personalized fit.¹,²,⁴ This tube-in-front mask platform lets patients switch between two types of cushions while keeping the same frame.²,³,<sup>4</sup>
Integrated magnets in the cushion and frame allow patients to easily attach their cushion the right way every time. When patients feel the magnets click into place, they can be confident the cushion is correctly attached. The mask also features clear orientation markers for placement on the head to minimize patient confusion.¹,⁴
Easy to use
Comfortable to wear
The small size and light weight make Therapy Mask 3100 SP less disruptive so patients and their bed partners can get the quality sleep they need.¹,⁴
Flexible and efficient
Philips Therapy Mask 3100 SP Silicone Pillows is the only tube-in-front mask platform that lets patients switch between an under-the-nose nasal or silicone pillows cushion while keeping the same frame without the need to be resized for an entirely new mask.<sup>4</sup>
Innovative technology
The silicone pillows, developed using data from 3D facial scanning technology, are designed to accommodate various nostril shapes.<sup>4</sup>
Comfortable to wear
The small size and light weight make Therapy Mask 3100 SP less disruptive so patients and their bed partners can get the quality sleep they need.¹,⁴
Flexible and efficient
Philips Therapy Mask 3100 SP Silicone Pillows is the only tube-in-front mask platform that lets patients switch between an under-the-nose nasal or silicone pillows cushion while keeping the same frame without the need to be resized for an entirely new mask.<sup>4</sup>
Innovative technology
The silicone pillows, developed using data from 3D facial scanning technology, are designed to accommodate various nostril shapes.<sup>4</sup>
1 Data analysis of June 2020 Clinician Ease of Use and First Impression trial – optional blindfold task where n=27. Comparison masks were the ResMed AirFit P10 and the ResMed AirFit N30
2 Philips Therapy Mask 3100 NC: Analysis after 10 days of use of July 2020 Nasal Patient Preference trial data n=123. Prescribed masks include Wisp, Activa, AirFit N10, AirFit N20, ComfortGel Blue Nasal, EasyLife, Eson, Eson 2, Mirage FX, Pico, TrueBlue.
3 Philips Therapy Mask 3100 SP: Analysis after 10 days of use of July 2020 Pillows Patient Preference trial data n = 113. Prescribed masks include AirFit P10, Brevida, Nuance/Nuance Pro, Opus, Pilairo, and Swift/Swift FX/Swift LT.
4 Per the Design History File, Philips Therapy Mask System 3100 NC and 3100 SP was designed with specific features and benefit goals including correlated sizing between cushion types, comfort, minimal size, adjustable headgear, and ease of use.
5 When compared to leading CPAP mask brands
