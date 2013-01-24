דף הבית
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

תנאי חיפוש

AsthmaPACK Asthma kit

AsthmaPACK for Children

Asthma kit

מצא מוצרים דומים

This just-for-kids kit makes learning fun with engaging cartoon characters and age-appropriate devices. Each kit contains a peak flow meter and spacer. An exciting storybook teaches kids how to correctly use these tools.

צרו איתנו קשר
Features
OptiChamber Diamond || Improves treatment

OptiChamber Diamond, the #1 pharmacy preferred brand of Spacer*

The OptiChamber Diamond valved holding chamber’s intuitive design enhances medication delivery and compliance for patients of all ages.
Take charge of your asthma instructio... || Helps better understand asthma

Take charge of your asthma instructional DVD

Available in English and Spanish, the DVD and booklet provides asthma education, simple instruction on use of the Personal Best peak flow meter, how to follow the three zone asthma management and using the OptiChamber Diamond to help facilitate drug delivery.
Personal Best Low Range Peak Flow Met... || Helps monitor conditions

Personal Best Low Range Peak Flow Meter for monitoring symptoms

Personal Best sets a new standard for convenience, compliance, and confidence. This lightweight, self-contained, portable design puts peak flow monitoring at your fingertips—or your patients’—all day long. Stands up to the roughest use day after day. Low Range version for younger patients.
Carrying case || Improves treatment

Carrying case for all-day availability

This case holds the Personal Best peak flow meter and OptiChamber Diamond holding chamber along with up to 3 inhaler medications.
"Tucker Tackles Asthma" || Improves treatment

"Tucker Tackles Asthma" playful educational book

This bilingual (English/Spanish) coloring and activity book is about two friends who learn through their adventures how to take control of asthma and how to live a normal, playful life. The characters help teach kids how to manage asthma.
Do you want to know what it means when products are certified for European Union Medical Device Regulations (EU MDR)?
Click here to learn more

מפרטים

AsthmaPACK for Children
AsthmaPACK for Children
Dimensions
  • 5.6" L x 2.6" H x 8" H .
Weight
  • 15.2 oz .
Personal Best low range peak flow meter
Personal Best low range peak flow meter
Dimensions
  • 6.5" L x 2.0" W x 0.8" H
Weight
  • 3.0 oz
Materials
  • Personal Best is made of impact-resistant ABS plastic and high-density polypropylene
OptiChamber Diamond
OptiChamber Diamond
Dimensions
  • 5.9" L
Weight
  • 3.9 oz
Materials
  • OptiChamber Diamond is constructed of high-quality thermoplastics. The valve and mask are silicone rubber. Not manufactured with BPA as declared by our manufactures
  • *Among retail pharmacies who claim to have a preferred brand of Spacer in their pharmacy.
  • These products contain no latex and are top rack dishwasher safe and easy to clean.

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand