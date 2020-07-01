תנאי חיפוש

PerformanceBridge Practice
PerformanceBridge Practice

A data-driven practice management solution to enable continuous improvement
    A flexible business intelligence solution

    Drive transformative change across departments and enterprise-wide with a full business intelligence solution that enables practice management via one common data platform and collaborative advisory support from experts with deep healthcare experience.
    • Enables administrative users to directly manage the frequent changes in their organization
    • Handle physician identifiers, new resources and procedures across EMRs
    • Detailed views of critical data and KPIs in near real-time
    With our flexible analytics tool and ongoing Solution Advisor support, we can help determine or prioritize what is most important for you, your department and your team, and build the views and insights to data that will be most effective.
    Unify data, unlock actionable information and enable continuous improvement. View a brief demo of the user experience.*
    * Sample data shown for reference only.
    Diving into data to reveal deep insights

    Practice unifies your data and makes it accessible, reliable and actionable, so you can make meaningful business decisions to drive improvement.
     

    The flexibility to bring together a virtually limitless set of data sources to create dynamic, customizable and sharable reports and dashboards with multiple interrelated visuals, sets this offering apart from other data analytics solutions. Practice goes beyond the baseline to present interrelated KPI visuals that automatically update –whenever any filters or drill downs are applied to a specific metric or dashboard, the same will apply to subsequent dashboards–  offering the discoverability of new insights that would otherwise remain unknown or disregarded.

    A fully integrated business intelligence solution

    Flexible and fully customizable
    • Integrates and harmonizes data from multiple disparate sources.
    • Detailed displays that are integrated to auto-apply filters to subsequent displays.
    Configurable reports
    • Quickly and easily puts the right data into the right hands.
    • Generate on-demand or schedule for distribution.
    Sophisticated visualizations
    • Heat maps and location maps to evaluate opportunities for growth.
    • Interrelated Gantt charts, spider graphs, scatter plots, pie charts, bar charts, etc.
    Expert analysis and support
    • Provides information and directional support.
    • Assist in operational decision-making, adoption of continuous change, and driving value.

    Professional services to support progress

    The ongoing support from our Solution Advisors –experts with deep healthcare experience– offers an additional key advantage to our customer relationships as we’re able to collaborate in meaningful ways that enable continuous improvement and drive the business impact of performance improvement projects.
    Based on your needs, we’ll work with you to identify which services will best compliment your solutions and help you make progress toward your goals.

    PerformanceBridge Practice in action

    Following are examples of our work with customers and partners.

    Resources

    Whitepaper

    Data-driven decision making focused on patient experience
    Download (238.0KB)
    Case Study

    Radiology services in a value-based industry
    Download (297.0KB)
    Assessment

    Identify and prioritize opportunities for performance improvement in radiology
    Download (716.0KB)

    News

    • Philips incorporates Biodesix blood-based proteomic nodule risk assessment testing into Lung Cancer Orchestrator to advance early lung cancer diagnosis

      Philips incorporates Biodesix blood-based proteomic nodule risk assessment testing into Lung Cancer Orchestrator to advance early lung cancer diagnosis

      Click here to learn more
    • The importance of surveillance-level data monitoring in hospitals

      The importance of surveillance-level data monitoring in hospitals

      Click here to learn more
    • Philips and Nicolab host joint symposium on the future of stroke treatment at ESOC 2022

      Philips and Nicolab host joint symposium on the future of stroke treatment at ESOC 2022

      Click here to learn more
    Read more articles

