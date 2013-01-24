דף הבית
BiPAP A40 Bi-level ventilator

BiPAP A40 A40

Bi-level ventilator

Inspired by you and your patients, the bi-level ventilator BiPAP A40 has been designed to combine ease-of-use and comfort with technological innovations that adapt to your patient’s condition to deliver enhanced therapy. The AVAPS-AE fully automatic ventilation mode, supports long term therapy compliance.

Features
Enhance patient comfort
The BiPAP A40 also includes the well-known and clinically proven Auto-TRAK algorithm with an improved leak compensation technology to accommodate respiratory changes, while improving patient comfort throughout the therapy.
Manage therapy data efficiently
This device can be connected to our DirectView and EncorePro software to manage therapy data. The devices internal memory and an SD card can record up to 1 year of ventilation therapy data.
AVAPS data on one screen
The BiPAP A40 is compatible with our oximetry module , so physicians and users can view SpO2 and heart rate alongside ventilation therapy data on screen. This data can also be included as graphs or statistics on EncorePro and DirectView reports.
Promote long term therapy compliance with AVAPS-AE

The AVAPS-AE mode is designed to promote long term therapy compliance for patients who have obstructive sleep apnea and other disorders associated with chronic respiratory insufficiency. It monitors the patient’s upper airway resistance and automatically adjusts the EPAP delivery required to maintain airway patency. At the same time, it automatically adjusts pressure support to maintain a target tidal volume. When set to Auto breath rate, the device adjusts the back-up breath rate based on the patient’s spontaneous respiratory rate.
Experience extra freedom and support

BiPAP A40 can provide autonomy and increased support to patients, thanks to its specifically designed battery module. It provides 7 hours² of uninterrupted back-up power, giving patients access to respiratory support and providing peace of mind
Enjoy ease and reliability

The color user interface is designed for intuitive operation. Water ingress or rainout problems are reduced thanks to the integrated heated humidifier with unique and proven System One humidity control technology and ‘Dry Box’ design. It features the same design as Philips Respironics CPAP, bilevel, and life support ventilator devices.
Do you want to know what it means when products are certified for European Union Medical Device Regulations (EU MDR)?
מפרטים

BiPAP A30 specifications
Target tidal volume (when AVAPS enabled)
  • 200 – 1500 ml
Remote control
  • Compatible with PC Direct
Triggering and cycling
  • Digital Auto-TRAK algorithm
Breath rate
  • 0 – 40
Data management
  • EncorePro 2 and DirectView software Compatible with oximetry module, Advanced detection of residual respiratory events (Apnea/Hypopnea Index, Obstructed Airway Apnea, Clear Airway Apnea, Hypopnea, Periodic Breathing, RERA, Large Leak and Snore)
Monitoring
  • Pressure, tidal volume, minute ventilation, respiratory rate, Leak, I/E ratio
Polygraph and polysomnography connections
  • Direct connection to Alice PDx and Alice6 PSGs, AOM to connect to most PSG systems
Inspiratory time
  • 0.5 – 3 sec.
AVAPS rate
  • 0.5 to 5 cmH2O/min
Rise time
  • 1 (100 ms) – 6 (600 ms)
IPAP
  • 4 – 30 cm H₂O
Humidification
  • System One humidity control and ‘Dry Box’ technology
Hybrid ventilation
  • AVAPS (Average Volume Assured Pressure Support)
Weight
  • 2.1 Kgs (with power supply)
Noise level
  • &lt; 30 dBA at 10 cmH2O
Alarms
  • Patient disconnection, Apnea, Low minute ventilation, Low tidal volume with AVAPS only), High respiratory rate
Size
  • 21.6 cm W x 19 cm L x 11.5 cm H
Battery back-up
  • 11 hours at IPAP 15 / EPAP 4 cm H2O and 12 BPM
Ventilation modes
  • CPAP, S, S/T, PC, T
EPAP
  • 4 – 25 cm H₂O
DC power source
  • 12 VDC, 5.0 A (external battery), 24 VDC, 4.2 A (power supply)
  • 1. Not all products are available in all countries. Please contact your sales representative or our customer service team for more information.
  • 2. The detachable battery module provides 5 hours of power at IPAP 12 cm H20 / EPAP 7 cm H20 and 12 bpm.

